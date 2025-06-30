Roguelite Kingdom Builder ‘The King is Watching’ Invokes a Royal Decree on PC July 21

PRESS RELEASE – June 30, 2025 – The King is Watching, the upcoming roguelite kingdom builder by developer Hypnohead and publisher tinyBuild, enacts a royal legislation of its official release on PC on Monday, July 21, 2025. The title has amassed more than 200k wishlists, and 300k demo downloads, with a 96% positive rating on Steam.

Rule over a kingdom as a monarch, maintaining lordship over all through the power of perception. The King is Watching takes the base-building genre in a new direction, adding in roguelite elements to make each reign fresh. Direct the royal gaze upon subjects to ensure smooth resource production, and train peasants into mighty soldiers, establishing dominance as the world’s most fearsome kingdom. The gaze determines all, as the denizens of this kingdom only work when within the king’s direct line of sight.

Prepare for unforeseen enemy assaults as opposing nations plan their strikes by tactfully commanding troops. Barter with the denizens of local villages to acquire ancient knowledge, and obtain powerful spells for the mighty Mages Guild. Allocate resources strategically, keep the people fed, and lead a nation to victory.

Establish kingdoms across various biomes, each offering distinct advantages and conditions. Consider locales like the palisades with increased fortification, and set troops in optimal positions to best utilize the terrain. Assemble a battalion of cavalry masters, arcane sages, and brilliant strategists, wreaking havoc on those who dare cross the line.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild’s dedication to creating long-term partnerships and elevating recognizable franchises has resulted in many successful collaborations with talented developers from all over the world. The company has released dozens of games, including Hello Neighbor, Graveyard Keeper, SpeedRunners, Potion Craft and more.

Its slate of upcoming titles include FEROCIOUS, Kingmakers, Of Ash and Steel, among many others. Although headquartered in the Seattle Area, USA, the company has established a strong global presence with studios across the US, Netherlands, Latvia, and throughout Eastern Europe.

About Hypnohead Studio

Hypnohead Studio is a small indie dev studio behind the Save the Reactor game, based in Serbia. The King is Watching is its second title.