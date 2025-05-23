PRESS RELEASE – Roguelite Kingdom Builder 9 Kings Is Out Now In Early Access

May 23, 2025 – Hooded Horse and Sad Socket are pleased to share that combo-tastic strategy game 9 Kings is out now for PC via Steam Early Access.



Become the most powerful ruler in all the land through endless combinations of troops, spells, buildings, and unit positioning. Featuring a plethora of unique cards and combo-fueled battles, players can also gather unique perks that can switch up established strategies in each successive run.



The initial early access offering will feature seven out of nine Kings, two game modes, and plenty of meta-progression to entice players to keep coming back to try to break the game. The remaining two kings, as well as other content ideas, are planned for the early access period, and a full roadmap will be posted after launch.

INSTINCT3, who previously signed on with Sad Socket to help promote 9 Kings, will assist Hooded Horse in the GAS region covering Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.



About Hooded Horse



Hooded Horse is a publisher of deep strategic and tactical games with people and partners around the world – From the distant past of Manor Lords and the haunted woods of Against the Storm to the depths of space in Terra Invicta and Falling Frontier. Our goal is to empower and support developers in doing what they do best: creating world-class experiences for their audiences.



About Sad Socket



Founded by two childhood friends who tried (and failed) to make a AAA game when they were 11, Sad Socket is one of Brazil’s leading game companies, bringing ideas they are passionate about to life. They are a collaborative group that both develops their own games and helps publish other titles from the region by sharing expertise in game design and the creative industry.



About INSTINCT3



INSTINCT3 is an influencer marketing agency from Germany focused on creative campaigns and influencer management. The team, made up of pioneers from the German gaming and esports industry, sees its main mission as creating synergies between the brands of advertisers and those of influencers through exceptional concepts.