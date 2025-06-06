Roguelike Deckbuilding Meets Tower Defense – Mini Tank Mayhem Demo Launches

PRESS RELEASE – June 6, 2025 – Indie developer Algorocks proudly announces the playable demo for Mini Tank Mayhem, a unique blend of strategic deckbuilding and tower defense roguelike – imagine Slay the Spire fused with Bloons TD.

Mini Tank Mayhem challenges players to deploy super-powered tanks, craft tactical card decks, and build devastating combos to repel a relentless alien swarm.

“We asked ourselves, ‘What if we took the best parts of deckbuilding and tower defense? The result is Mini Tank Mayhem, where you’re not just defending a base but you’re orchestrating an ever-evolving strategy.” says Ricky Sebastian, Lead Designer at Algorocks.

Key Features of the Demo

Tower Defense Meets Card Strategy: Gather cards from battles, unlock artifacts, and face off against towering bosses!

Unleash Endless Deck Possibilities: Choose cards wisely and explore limitless combinations. With hundreds of cards available, forge devastating strategies and craft exquisite decks.

Diverse Types of Cards: Discover an array of card types – tanks, upgrade modules, and skill cards. Each tank brings distinct attributes like damage type, attack power, range and cool effect.

Discover Powerful Artifacts: Hunt down artifacts that give a deck impressive boosts. Each playthrough presents different artifacts to mix up a strategy and keep things fresh.

Prepare for the Final Showdown: Spend crystals on new cards or artifacts, drop any that aren’t working and patch up your base. Every decision matters as players gear up to face the Prime Invader in one epic final battle.

Mini Tank Mayhem merges two fan-favorite genres into one fresh fast-paced experience. Combine deckbuilding strategies to command powerful tanks and survive against the alien swarm in roguelike with perfect card combo in time.

About Algorocks

Algorocks is an independent game development studio based in Malang, Indonesia, where creativity flows as freely as coffee. The studio made its debut with Startup Panic and Grammarian Ltd.