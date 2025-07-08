Roadmap For Erenshor Released, Hints at a New Class And New Raid Incoming

PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2025 – Burgee Media has released a 2025 development roadmap for the direction that he wants to take his indie “simulated MMORPG” hit Erenshor.

Erenshor launched almost three months ago, and from day one the community has been providing feedback and ideas for the game’s future. Burgee Media has been taking the feedback to heart, which has been shown in the Erenshor 2025-early 2026 roadmap.

The Roadmap

Adjustments based on community feedback

Achievements

Custom written soundtrack

Seasonal content – Summer/Halloween/Holidays

QOL Improvements

Erenshor Combat & Balance Overhaul – Summer/Fall

Increase party size to 5 + add 1 new class

Rework combat numbers for smoother values (fewer damage spikes, more predictability)

Decrease overall combat speed

Increase damage spell cast times/impact & feel

Lower heal spell cast times & cooldowns, lower per-cast heal amount

Reduce incoming damage per hit, but increase frequency of hits

Clear communication when NPCs are casting

Adjust mob HP across many mobs

Smooth game difficulty curve

Rework itemization to encourage unique builds

Reduce effectiveness of “Purple” gear

Purple will only increase existing stats on items

Lower bonuses on Purple Gear

Rework mana usage & regeneration

Less in-combat regeneration

Rapid out-of-combat regeneration

Expand & Rework zones to support extra party member & itemization

Well, the fans might not have to wait much longer to see their requests in action. With things like increasing party size, smoother combat flow, zone reworks on the docket, and a potential first raid coming in winter 2026, the rest of 2025 is about to get much more exciting for Erenshor players.