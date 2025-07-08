Roadmap For Erenshor Released, Hints at a New Class And New Raid Incoming
PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2025 – Burgee Media has released a 2025 development roadmap for the direction that he wants to take his indie “simulated MMORPG” hit Erenshor.
Erenshor launched almost three months ago, and from day one the community has been providing feedback and ideas for the game’s future. Burgee Media has been taking the feedback to heart, which has been shown in the Erenshor 2025-early 2026 roadmap.
The Roadmap
Adjustments based on community feedback
Achievements
Custom written soundtrack
Seasonal content – Summer/Halloween/Holidays
QOL Improvements
Erenshor Combat & Balance Overhaul – Summer/Fall
Increase party size to 5 + add 1 new class
Rework combat numbers for smoother values (fewer damage spikes, more predictability)
Decrease overall combat speed
Increase damage spell cast times/impact & feel
Lower heal spell cast times & cooldowns, lower per-cast heal amount
Reduce incoming damage per hit, but increase frequency of hits
Clear communication when NPCs are casting
Adjust mob HP across many mobs
Smooth game difficulty curve
Rework itemization to encourage unique builds
Reduce effectiveness of “Purple” gear
Purple will only increase existing stats on items
Lower bonuses on Purple Gear
Rework mana usage & regeneration
Less in-combat regeneration
Rapid out-of-combat regeneration
Expand & Rework zones to support extra party member & itemization
Well, the fans might not have to wait much longer to see their requests in action. With things like increasing party size, smoother combat flow, zone reworks on the docket, and a potential first raid coming in winter 2026, the rest of 2025 is about to get much more exciting for Erenshor players.