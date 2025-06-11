Riot Games And T/SQUARED Partner Up For Esports

PRESS RELEASE – June 11, 2025 – Riot Games, the leading video game developer, publisher, and esports tournament organizer, has entered into a strategic, regional commercial partnership with T/SQUARED, the marketing agency set up in 2023 by the TEAM Group to explore new business opportunities.

T/SQUARED will support Riot Games’ EMEA Esports business development division, based in Berlin, with sponsorship sales for its two core EMEA Esports products – the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA.

Elevating League of Legends And VALORANT Esports Events

Riot Games’ debut title, League of Legends (LoL), was launched in 2009 and has gone on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world. The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is the biggest annual LoL Esports competition in EMEA and has partnership agreements with a number of major brands, including Kia, KitKat, Red Bull and LG UltraGear.

Meanwhile, VALORANT, released in 2020, is one of the fastest growing video games globally. The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA, which was launched in 2023, is the pinnacle of VALORANT Esports in the region. VCT EMEA recently revealed Paysafe as a Main Partner for the league until 2025, and also has an agreement with Red Bull.

T/SQUARED will serve as the commercial partner for all LEC and VCT EMEA events, and the corresponding broadcast feeds produced by or on behalf of Riot Games.

“This new agreement with T/SQUARED reflects our commitment to continually evolve our partnership offerings that provides the best experience for our players and fans,” said Charlie Allen, Director of Commercial Partnerships & Business Development at Riot Games EMEA.

“T/SQUARED, as part of TEAM Group, brings a wealth of experience with a proven track record, and shares our commitment to providing the very best-in-class esports to our audiences. We’re confident that this partnership will enhance our commercial capabilities and bring tremendous added value to both new and existing partners of Riot Games’ esports in EMEA.”

Simon Crouch, CEO of TEAM said, “Within the esports world and beyond, Riot Games has established itself as a gaming powerhouse, behind some of the most popular video games and events. We’re excited about the opportunity to connect brands with the LEC & VCT EMEA properties and their exceptionally engaged audiences.”