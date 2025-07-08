Rick, Michonne, and Daryl Bring AMC’s The Walking Dead to Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight  

PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2025 – Behaviour Interactive’s Dead by Daylight is back with another Chapter, this time based on the smash hit television series, AMC’s The Walking Dead. This all-new Chapter adds two iconic characters – Rick Grimes and Michonne – as Survivors, with a Legendary Outfit from The Walking Dead Collection that brings Daryl Dixon into the action.

With six unique character Perks that emphasize teamwork, and original voice acting from Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), this is an epic addition to The Fog for series fans and newcomers alike.

Rick Grimes Is Here

Dead by Daylight: The Walking Dead includes the one and only Rick Grimes. Having forged a life through the harshest of circumstances, the former sheriff’s deputy is no stranger to violence and horror. Yet despite his countless brushes with death and being constantly pushed beyond his limits, his mercy prevails over his wrath. ​

Having been swept into The Fog following a heroic sacrifice to save his community, Rick’s survival experience makes him an incredible asset. A natural leader, his willingness to do what needs to be done is reflected in his three character-specific Perks:

Apocalyptic Ingenuity: Rummage through Chests to gain the ability to replace a Broken Pallet with a Fragile Pallet.

Come and Get ​ After Unhooking a Survivor, while crouched and idle you may use an Ability to make all nearby injured and dying Survivors completely silent and hide their Pools of Blood. In exchange, you’ll scream and briefly reveal your Aura to the Killer.

Teamwork: Toughen Up: When another nearby Survivor Pallet stuns or blinds the Killer while you’re injured, your Grunts of Pain, Scratch Marks, and Pools of Blood will be completely reduced for a duration.

Michonne Has Your Back

Arriving alongside her husband is the fierce and compassionate Michonne. ​ As steady as the hand that wields her iconic sword, Michonne represents the quintessential survivor. Her conviction never wavers, no matter what lies in her path or when the odds appear insurmountable.

Following Rick’s heroic sacrifice, Michonne couldn’t shake the feeling that he was still out there, so she set out on a quest to find him. Everything changed when she heard his voice calling out from a veil of Black Fog. She followed it until she emerged in a dark, moonlit clearing – beside a mysterious campfire…

Luckily, Michonne is no stranger to facing death, and her three unique character Perks showcase her survival instincts first-hand:

Conviction: Heal Survivors to activate Conviction. While recovering in the Dying State, gain the ability to instantly recover for a brief window. You will become Broken and return to the Dying State if you don’t manage to heal in time.

Last Stand: After spending in the Killer’s Terror Radius while not in chase, Fast-Vault while near the Killer to stun them for a duration.

Teamwork: Throw Down: Successfully pallet stun a Killer to temporarily give nearby injured Survivors Endurance and reveal the Killer’s Aura to them.

Daryl Joins the Fight

Arriving alongside the Chapter is The Walking Dead Collection, which includes several iconic Outfits from the series. One such Outfit is the Legendary Daryl Dixon Outfit, which brings Daryl into The Fog as a new character.

The Collection also features Rick’s Last Day On Earth Outfit, his Brutal Awakening Outfit, and several Uncommon recolors. Michonne receives her The Next World Outfit, her What We Become Outfit, and several Uncommon recolors.

Don’t Open. Dead Inside

Some of The Walking Dead’s most iconic settings have been recreated in a unique new Map Tile, which appears whenever Rick or Michonne are loaded into the Garden of Joy Map. ​ ​

The Tile features elements from the prison – as seen in The Walking Dead’s third and fourth seasons – as well as the iconic “Don’t Open Dead Inside” hospital doors from the Pilot episode, “Days Gone Bye.” The entire tile has been corrupted by The Entity’s presence, creating an eerie mashup between the two horror worlds.

Dead by Daylight: The Walking Dead is now available to play, with the full Chapter release on July 29.