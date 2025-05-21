PRESS RELEASE – Rhinotales Studio Unveils Tactical Thriller Critical Shift

May 21, 2025 – Developer Rhinotales Studio announced today Critical Shift, a turn-based tactical thriller with survival elements, where players must explore a secret research facility buried beneath the ice and uncover the dangers lurking within. Additionally, the team released an all-new trailer highlighting the exciting gameplay that awaits players when Critical Shift releases on PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles later this year.

In Critical Shift, Players command a team of elite agents, equip them for the mission, and combine their unique abilities to adapt to ever-changing threats. Combat hinges on strategic positioning, weapon range, and dynamic tactics-requiring constant movement, gear adjustments, and attack-style shifts to survive. Penned by Guilty Three, the acclaimed writer behind the hit web novel Shadow Slave, Critical Shift delivers a chilling, immersive narrative filled with mystery, deadly foes, and unexpected twists.

Additionally, Rhinotales Studio released a new trailer highlighting the intense tactical combat, robust character and weapon customization and gripping story that awaits players when the game is launched.

Key Features

Tactical Depth: Master combat where weapon range and positioning are critical to victory.

No Luck, Just Strategy: Outsmart enemies through precise planning, agent swaps, and real-time tactical adjustments.

Story-Driven Missions: Every operation unfolds a gripping chapter of the conspiracy.

Handcrafted Challenges: Over 30 meticulously designed levels across diverse biomes, each hiding secrets and deadly threats.

Manipulate the Enemy: Exploit rival factions, tricking them into fighting each other—or luring them into traps.

About Rhinotales

Rhinotales Studio is an indie developer focused on narrative-driven games with deep tactical gameplay. The studio prides itself in pouring its passion into creating games that blend engaging stories with enjoyable gameplay, aiming to provide a memorable experience for every player.