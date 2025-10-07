Return to Nowhere: Little Nightmares III Out Soon

Little Nightmares III launches Oct. 10 with online-only co-op starring new heroes Low and Alone.

Supermassive Games takes over, bringing players back to the twisted world of Nowhere.

Mirror, Deluxe, and Premium Spiral physical versions include artbooks, figurines, and bonus content.

Mini Co-Op Horror

Little Nightmares III is coming to all major platforms on Oct. 10, and this time the franchise is a cooperative video game rather than a solo affair. Whereas the second game also featured two protagonists, Mono and Six, they were both handled by the player. Little Nightmares III lets two players join forces to control two new characters, Low and Alone, in online co-op (but not local co-op, and only across the same platform).

Ever since it was revealed, gamers have been wondering if Six (who was also the protagonist in the first game) will make an appearance, but it doesn’t seem likely. Instead, the focus is on Low and Alone and how they can both approach situations in different ways.

“Coming October 10, Little Nightmares III follows the journey of new characters Low and Alone and adds new variety to gameplay, where each is playable and carries their own iconic item – a bow and arrow for Low and a wrench for Alone,” the publisher, Bandai Namco, said in a press release.

The Nowhere is Everywhere

Supermassive Games (Until Dawn) developed this latest entry, taking over from Tarsier Studios, who created the first two games. Despite this change in studio, Little Nightmares III takes place, like every other entry, in the distorted dream reality called the Nowhere. Here, deformed adults called Residents control and patrol the environment, with unlucky kids meeting weird and unpleasant ends.

To help give players an idea of the kind of horrors in store, Supermassive released a demo last month, in which players need to help Low and Alone escape The Necropolis, a desolate desert city patrolled by a freaky Monster Baby.

In terms of how the duo’s items can be used to navigate the Spiral (the section of Nowhere they’re both trapped in), Low’s arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or knock flying enemies out of the air. Alone’s wrench is handy for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, and manipulating machinery.

Dreams And Spin-Offs

All the Little Nightmare games are dark, but Bandai Namco and Supermassive seem intent on suggesting even worse things are in store for the kids in Little Nightmares III, thanks to a new trailer that imagines the world as a sketch, before pulling back the curtain on a looming presence.

There’s a reasonable chance that the malevolent shadow is The Thin Man, a recurring character in Little Nightmares lore who may hold the key to Nowhere’s existence. He, or it, appeared in the second game as the main antagonist, as well as spin-off comics.

The Thin Man debuted in Secrets of the Maw, DLC for the first Little Nightmares, The first game has also been ported to iOS and Android as a mobile game, and there’s also Very Little Nightmares, a puzzle game for mobile. The former was ported by original developers Tarsier Studios, but the latter was developed by Alike Studio (Love You to Bits).

Physical Nightmare Editions

Aside from the base game, which will also be available as a physical copy across all platforms (including Switch and Switch 2), gamers can get their hands on Mirror, Deluxe, and Premium Spiral editions.

The Mirror edition comes with a figurine of Low and Alone, an artbook, metal case, themed box, OST, stickers, and extra game content. The Deluxe version only comes with extra game content. The Premium Spiral version comes with all the same stuff as the Mirror edition, plus a double-sided token and nome controller holder. Gamers who manage to get a pre-order in before Oct. 10 can also get hold of exclusive in-game content, and a nome embroidered brooch.