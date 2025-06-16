Return to Blacktooth: a Sequel Almost 40 Years in The Making

PRESS RELEASE – June 16, 2025 – UK developer and publisher Thalamus Digital Publishing Ltd. today announced the upcoming launch of Return to Blacktooth: A Head Over Heels Adventure for Commodore Amiga and Atari ST computers, under license with Atari Interactive, Inc.

Originally released in 1987, Head Over Heels is an epic 3D isometric adventure which received countless accolades in the gaming press, ultimately becoming one of the most beloved 8-bit and 16-bit games of all time. Since 1989 Colin Porch, the veteran game developer responsible for porting the original Head Over Heels to the Atari ST computer, has been working on a sequel to the game, adding new rooms, level designs, puzzles, and a host of challenging new gameplay mechanics.

“You simply cannot believe how excited I am,” said Porch. “Since working on the original game back in the ‘80s, this sequel has been an enormous part of my life. Over the last 30+ years, I’ve added a host of new features to give a new edge to the gameplay while retaining the core ‘feel’ of the original. It’s definitely my sort of game, with logical puzzles that challenge their brain rather than their reflexes. Devious? Certainly! But fair, too. Let battle commence!”

The original Head Over Heels in all its 8-bit glory.

“As a diehard fan of the original Head over Heels, I was adamant that we had to bring Colin’s sequel to its target audience,” said Thalamus founder and CEO Andy Roberts. “The game is a labour of love crafted with the utmost care and respect for the original, and I can’t wait for players to dive back into the world of the eponymous Head and Heels once again. I’m also incredibly grateful that Atari shared our passion for the project from the outset – it’s been a privilege to work with their team to bring the game to fruition.”

Launching in Q4 2025, Return to Blacktooth is a 3D isometric arcade adventure featuring 350+ screens spread across five game worlds, two playable characters, a host of enemies, hazards, and puzzles, and a retro 16-bit aesthetic.

As well as Commodore Amiga and Atari ST versions, Thalamus Digital plan to bring the game to other retro platforms such as the Atari Jaguar, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and ZX Spectrum Next, as well as PC and consoles.

About Thalamus Digital Publishing

Thalamus Digital Publishing is an independent video game developer and publisher, with locations in the UK, Canada, and Japan. Dating back to the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, the Thalamus brand is synonymous with quality games, graphical polish, and technical excellence, and Thalamus Digital continues to uphold the outstanding legacy of its forebears.

As well as a legacy of existing games, IP, and franchises, Thalamus Digital publishes over 50 titles for numerous current-gen and retro systems, from PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, to Commodore 64, Amiga, Game Boy, and ZX Spectrum.

About Atari

Atari is globally recognized for its multiplatform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. Atari has offices in New York and Paris.