Retro-Graphic Roguelite Bullet Hell Shooter ZENVADER Released

PRESS RELEASE – Aug. 3, 2025 – Ryu Ito (developer name: RyiSnow), a game localizer known for Japanese versions of acclaimed indie titles such as Hollow Knight and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, has released his original roguelite bullet hell shooter ZENVADER on Steam.

The game is heavily inspired by early classics like Space Invaders and Breakout, created with the aim of recreating “the simple fun” of the early days of video games. With minimalistic graphics reminiscent of the 8-bit era, combined with modern roguelite and bullet hell elements, ZENVADER is designed to be enjoyable for both veteran and younger players.

Players take control of a “Battle Unit” to repel alien invaders threatening Earth, upgrading their craft along the way. There are four units in total:

FIGHTER: A balanced, easy-to-handle unit with high mobility and rapid fire.

BANDIT: Durable and capable of piercing attacks.

BISHOP: Specializes in guided missiles and wall-mounted turrets.

NINJA: A tricky unit for advanced pilots.

Dynamic Power-Ups

Collect orbs dropped by aliens to boost attack power, defense, speed, and more. Clear waves quickly to earn bonus cards for further upgrades. Choosing the right upgrades according to your playstyle and the situation is key to surviving the increasingly intense bullet hell and defeating tough alien foes. If you have enough coins dropped by enemies, you can re-roll power-up choices.

Upgrade in the Space Hangar

After each wave or at the end of a game, players earn “Alien Materia” based on their performance. In the “Space Hangar” menu, Alien Materia can be exchanged for permanent upgrades like additional weapons or improved parameters. Even enemies that were once overwhelming can be conquered over time – making it hard to resist jumping back in for “just one more run” after a game over.

Two Game Modes

The game offers two modes:

Campaign: Fight your way across 25 waves filled with numerous enemies and bosses and defeat the Alien King at the end.

ZEN: No bosses – just endlessly tougher enemies and faster, denser bullet patterns, challenging you to survive as long as possible. Both modes are timed, so aim for your personal best!

About the Developer

Ryu Ito, also known as RyiSnow, is a professional Japanese–English game localizer who has worked on numerous acclaimed indie games including Salt and Sanctuary, Hollow Knight, The Red Strings Club, Half-Life: Alyx, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. As RyiSnow, he also runs a YouTube channel focused on Java programming with over 38,500 subscribers.