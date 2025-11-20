Redragon Introduces Eisa Keyboard With Focus On Custom Feel And Low Noise

Redragon unveils a gasket based keyboard featuring its themed Eisa character design



New structure aims to reduce noise and improve typing softness



Three connection modes expand compatibility for different setups



Custom switches and multiple dampening layers target improved sound and feel

Gasket Structure Aims To Deliver Softer Feedback

Redragon has introduced a keyboard built around a gasket structure designed to differ from conventional screw based assemblies. The company states that the precision locked covers and gasket support reduce noise and increase flexibility. This structure is intended to create more even feedback across the board.

The vertical cushioning built into the frame is positioned to cut down rigid noise that can occur when keys bottom out. According to the provided material, this results in a cleaner and softer typing feel. Redragon positions this approach as a step toward a more premium sound profile within its lineup.

The keyboard includes five sided Dye Sub PBT keycaps printed with patterns linked to the Eisa character theme. These keycaps are described as offering improved durability while maintaining the aesthetic that anchors this release.

Connectivity Options Expand With Three Mode Support

The keyboard features what Redragon calls tri mode connection technology, though the company avoids hyphenation in its written description. It supports USB C wired operation, Bluetooth 3.0 and 5.0, and a 2.4 GHz wireless mode. Redragon frames this as a way to raise user flexibility across different devices.

Each mode is presented as a full experience rather than a fallback option. The company positions the combination of Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz as suitable for gaming, office use, or multi device setups. The cable option remains available for those who want a direct connection.

Redragon stresses that these modes are intended to provide an upgrade over previous offerings. All three are described as stable and quick to switch between depending on the situation.

Switch Design Centers On Sound And Compatibility

The keyboard uses thick lubed custom linear switches paired with the gasket form factor. Redragon claims this combination yields faster and more elastic feedback. It also notes that the upgraded socket supports nearly all three pin and five pin switches.

Noise control is a significant focus. The board includes a 3.5 millimeter sound absorbing pad, two dampening foams, and silicone gaskets. These layers are meant to reduce resonance between metal components. Redragon highlights that the design aims for a clear switch travel sound with minimal hollow noise.

The layout uses what the company calls a tactical 98 key configuration. It retains the functional footprint of a full size board but trims size by about twenty percent. This is intended to create a more compact option without removing traditional keys.

Additional Features Target Utility And Customization

A single knob on the top corner of the keyboard offers media and lighting control. Redragon emphasizes that users can adjust volume, play or pause media, or change backlight brightness without extra keys. This design approach aims to maintain a compact profile without reducing functionality.

Software support is included for users who want to modify lighting effects or create macros. Redragon notes that the software allows for different keybindings and shortcuts intended to improve workflow or game specific configurations.

The character theme ties back to the Eisa persona introduced in the announcement. Redragon presents the character as a branded element meant to accompany the hardware rather than influence performance.