RedOctane Games Returns With a New Studio Built For Rhythm Gaming’s Future

A seismic moment has arrived in rhythm gaming. RedOctane Games, a new studio helmed by veterans of the genre, has officially launched with one goal in mind: to shape the next era of rhythm-based experiences. This isn’t a simple reboot or nostalgia play. It’s a new venture grounded in history and propelled by fresh creative energy.

The announcement comes with news that RedOctane Games has entered full production on its debut title. While details remain under wraps, the studio confirmed it will be rhythm-based and revealed later in 2025. Development began quietly months ago, and the team now feels ready to bring the community into the process.

“Rhythm games are about more than just gameplay; they’re about feel, flow, and connection to the music and to each other,” said Simon Ebejer, Head of Studio. “RedOctane Games is our way of giving back to a genre that means so much to us, while pushing it forward in new and exciting directions.”

This studio launch is more than a fresh logo. It represents a carefully orchestrated comeback of some of the most influential minds in music gaming, supported by new talent and guided by a community-first philosophy. RedOctane Games may be new on paper, but the legacy runs deep.

Founders of Guitar Hero Return to Guide a New Generation

RedOctane Games is being built with the same ambition that once fueled an entire genre. At the core of the studio is Simon Ebejer, whose past roles include Production Director on multiple Guitar Hero games, Studio Head at Vicarious Visions, and Vice President of Operations at Blizzard Entertainment. His experience leading high-profile projects, including Diablo IV, signals serious intent.

Supporting this effort are Charles and Kai Huang, the original founders of Guitar Hero. They’ve joined the studio’s advisory board, bringing not just name recognition but also practical knowledge from launching one of the most influential rhythm games in history. Their involvement roots RedOctane Games in credibility and ambition.

With Ebejer at the helm and the Huang brothers in support, the studio stands at the intersection of industry leadership and musical innovation. It is a rare alignment of talent that few new developers can claim.

A Team Built From Community And Creative Firepower

RedOctane Games is not just a reunion of industry veterans. It also includes developers, creators, and community leaders from across today’s rhythm gaming space. These are people who live and breathe the genre, and who bring the cultural pulse of the current player base into the heart of development.

The studio’s stated goal is to build games with the community from day one. That means players will help shape design decisions, feedback loops, and even the cultural tone of what’s to come. This co-creative approach is not common in the traditional games pipeline, but it has become increasingly powerful in the live-service and indie scenes.

For rhythm games in particular, where player mastery and musical timing go hand in hand, that level of involvement can result in more authentic gameplay and long-term loyalty. RedOctane Games seems to understand that rhythm is as much about people as it is about beats.

Production Has Started on a New Rhythm-Based Title

While the studio has not yet revealed the name or features of its debut project, production is already underway. The game will be rhythm-based and is expected to be announced before the end of 2025.

Details remain sparse, but what we do know is that the development process has already moved past pre-production. This means core mechanics, technical pipelines, and creative direction are likely already established. Given the team’s pedigree, it’s safe to assume the result will aim high.

RedOctane Games is keeping quiet on platforms, control schemes, and musical partnerships for now. But based on its roots in both software and hardware innovation, it would not be surprising to see something that blends classic rhythm gameplay with modern input technology.

Legacy And Innovation Walk Hand in Hand

Rhythm games have always lived in cycles of evolution. From arcade dance pads to plastic guitars to VR rhythm slicing, the genre continues to reinvent itself. RedOctane Games now wants to contribute the next leap forward.

What makes this effort unique is its fusion of history and reinvention. With creators who once shaped the past and emerging developers defining the present, this studio launch carries more weight than a typical new entry. It is not just about reviving the genre. It is about transforming it with intent.

The rhythm game community is one of the most dedicated in gaming, and RedOctane Games is treating that loyalty with respect. This is not a studio rushing to capitalize on nostalgia. It is a studio built to listen, create, and evolve.