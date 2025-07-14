Red Dunes Games and ACQUIRE Corp. Announce Multi-Year Collaboration to Create New Global IPs

PRESS RELEASE – July 14th, 2025 Red Dunes Games, the UAE-based game publisher and developer, is proud to announce a landmark, multi-year collaboration with ACQUIRE Corp., one of Japan’s most prestigious game studios. The two companies will co-develop a slate of original IPs that blend world-class Japanese craftsmanship with bold, global creative vision.

This is the first UAE–Japan collaboration of its kind in premium game development, and marks a new chapter in the evolving landscape of international games publishing.

Sultan Darmaki (Red Dunes Games – Left), Takuma Endo (ACQUIRE CORP. Right)

“ACQUIRE is a legendary studio with a deep creative legacy, and we are honored to work with them to build the next wave of original games,” said Sultan Darmaki, CEO and Creative Director of Red Dunes Games. “This partnership is a reflection of our belief that the future of gaming lies in global collaboration, where stories cross borders, and innovation knows no region.”

ACQUIRE, the Tokyo-based studio behind genre-defining titles such as Tenchu, Way of the Samurai, and Akiba’s Trip, has long been a pillar of Japanese game development. This partnership signals a bold step toward international co-productions that respect tradition while pushing towards new horizons.

“As ACQUIRE, a studio that has long valued originality from Japan in game development, we are thrilled to have found a wonderful partner in Red Dunes Games and embark on a bold new global challenge together,” said Takuma Endo, CEO of ACQUIRE Corp. “We’ve always believed in the power of originality. Now, with Red Dunes, we’re building something truly international.”

The first wave of projects, codenamed Project Tremor, Project Umbra, and Project Shadowcar are already in development. Each title explores a distinct genre and vision: from city-shaking kaiju battles, to dark fantasy hunts, to a shadowy espionage thriller. All games will launch on PC and major consoles, with global releases, multilingual support, and world premieres planned at events such as Tokyo Game Show.

This collaboration is a cornerstone in Red Dunes Games’ long-term publishing and co-development vision, which combines original game creation with a global outlook, industry partnerships, and a commitment to diverse storytelling.

About Red Dunes Games

Red Dunes Games is an independent game developer and publisher based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. With a global outlook and deep roots in storytelling, Red Dunes creates and publishes original games that resonate with players across cultures.

About ACQUIRE Corp.

ACQUIRE Corp. was founded in 1994 and quickly established a unique development style by creating comical, character-rich games such as AKIBA’S TRIP. The company’s representative works of “wa” (Japanese-style) adventure games, including Tenchu and Way of the Samurai, have earned ACQUIRE critical acclaim.

In recent years, the studio has expanded its development expertise into the RPG genre, contributing to the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series with SQUARE ENIX, and handling overall development for Nintendo’s Mario & Luigi: Brothership.