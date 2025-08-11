Real Parkour Zombies Conquer Rooftops Ahead of Dying Light: The Beast

Gamers who have ever wondered if zombies could parkour across rooftops in real life have got their answer in a new live action video related to forthcoming Dying Light sequel, The Beast. Shot entirely with GoPro cameras and with real parkour experts, the short video showcases a group of survivors on the run from a horde of bloodthirsty – and remarkably agile – zombies, across rooftops into a nighttime forest.

Dying Light: The Beast is currently slated for release on all major platforms on Sept. 19, 2025. It follows the protagonist of the first game, Kyle Crane, as he battles not just mutant undead but also an infection that’s left him part-zombie. This latest video was made by Ampisound, a parkour and freerunning channel with members from the UK and US, in conjunction with developers Techland.

“Inspired by the highly anticipated Dying Light: The Beast, this Parkour POV puts you in the shoes of a group of survivors,” Ampisound said on its official YouTube channel. “Feel the rush of their frantic escape. Scale buildings. Jump across rooftops. Outrun the horrors. But will you make it out alive?”

“After roughly ten years since first working with Dying Light, we are thrilled to return with another Zombie Parkour POV. It was extremely fun bringing this concept again, getting our friends into Zombie makeup and building super fun Parkour sequences together. Thanks to Dying Light for sponsoring the production of this film!”

Run For it, or Rip Their Head Off

The Dying Light games have always put traversal mechanics front and center in gameplay, and Dying Light: The Beast looks to recapture the thrill of vaulting over walls and sliding across rooftops, before landing on top of a monster like the world’s most lethal stage diver.

Initially set for release in mid-August, Techland pushed the game back until mid-September to ensure it’s in a good enough state for players. “Areas we want to improve include finetuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into clarity of UI, increasing the quality of physics, as well as tweaking cutscenes and player animations further as well as adding last little details,” the studio said in a press release on July 25.

Techland rolled out a video highlighting game changes on Aug. 5, showcasing the updated brutality. If payment providers are squeamish about gamers buying NSFW games they might want to avert their eyes from the goo ejaculating from zombie bodies in the recent trailer.

“We’ve overhauled the body damage system,” said Nathan Lemaire, Game Director. “We doubled the number of places on enemies – we call them Gore-Nodes – where players can inflict damage and the number of wounds or injuries that are visible on one single enemy. And we improved the precision of melee attacks – so the angle and trajectory of your strike defines what you hit and how your enemies react to it. So you can target and cut off limbs more precisely than ever!”

“We’ve improved all of the visuals of wounds and injuries and match them with all of the body types. The research was extensive – I just hope no one ever looks up my browser history,” added Dominik Wasieńko, Lead Character Artist.

Undead Facelift

Techland has also been busy sprucing up the previous games. Tymon Smektala, franchise director of the Dying Light series, has been busy posting dev blogs and updates, with one of the most recent addressing graphical and audio tweaks to the original Dying Light.

“We started increasing texture quality of surroundings and upscaling them to create a sharper, better look in the game,” he said. “A big part of this involved improving lighting and PBR (physics based rendering).”

And I have now met my quota for posting fence pictures for the day.

“The maestro himself, Paweł Blaszczak, the original composer, came back to give the soundtrack a complete remaster. Get this: he even recreated that retro-tape sound by actually recording on tape!”

Dying Light 2 also saw a re-release earlier this year, with the Reloaded Edition – this includes all updates and free story DLC. Both this and the Dying Light update are free for players who already own the games.