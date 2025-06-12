Razer Unleashes The New Kishi V3 Lineup

PRESS RELEASE – June 12, 2025 – Introducing the Razer Kishi V3, V3 Pro, and V3 Pro XL – Full-sized console performance now made for phones, mini tablets, and full-sized tablets, with up to 6 months of Apple Arcade included.

Designed for gamers who demand console-grade performance and elite control anywhere they play, the Kishi V3 lineup redefines what is possible in mobile gaming – for iPhone, Android, mini tablets, full-sized tablets, and even PC.

The Kishi V3 Pro and Kishi V3 Pro XL bring unmatched versatility, immersive Razer Sensa HD haptics, and advanced control layouts that elevate handheld gaming to god-tier status. Whether streaming AAA titles, dominating esports sessions, or exploring new worlds, the Kishi V3 series delivers an uncompromising experience.

Level Up With Pro Controls, HD Haptics, And Unrivaled Compatibility

The Kishi V3 Pro is a full-sized USB-C controller built for phones, mini tablets (up to 8”), and PC – delivering the comfort, accuracy, and responsiveness of a pro-grade gamepad. It features:

TMR thumbsticks with swappable caps for ultimate precision and customization.

Dual mouse-click back buttons and claw grip bumpers for faster, more efficient gameplay.

Immersive Razer Sensa HD haptics for next-gen tactile feedback.

Wired and remote play for PC support via Razer Nexus.

Unmatched case and device compatibility with USB-C “island” design.

USB-C passthrough charging and 3.5mm audio for seamless play.

The Kishi V3 Pro XL takes it even bigger – bringing the full Kishi V3 Pro experience to full-sized tablets up to 13”, including iPad Pro and iPad Air. Featuring the same industry-leading features as Kishi V3 Pro, the XL unlocks new possibilities for mobile gaming on larger displays with pro-tier grip, performance, and feel.

A New Standard For Mobile Gaming

For players seeking a streamlined experience, the Kishi V3 delivers industry-leading design and features, including an ergonomic full-sized form factor, console-grade TMR thumbsticks, dual mouse-click back buttons, and quiet, tactile buttons and D-pad.

With support for USB-C passthrough charging, PC play, and 3.5mm headphone compatibility, the Kishi V3 is fully optimized for the latest iPhone 15/16 series and Android smartphones, bringing console-quality gaming to mobile at an accessible price point.

To celebrate the launch, the Kishi V3 Pro and V3 models will include 3 free months of Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of over 200 games.

The Kishi V3 Pro XL raises the bar with 6 free months of Apple Arcade for new and qualified returning subscribers.

