Razer Raiju V3 Pro Launches With Focus On Speed And Precision Control

Razer releases the Raiju V3 Pro controller for PlayStation 5 and PC



New model features removable mouse click back buttons and claw grip bumpers



Magnetic thumbsticks and Pro Hypertriggers aim to improve accuracy and response



Battery life, connectivity support, and a carrying case round out the package

New Control Hardware Centers On Fast Input And Modularity

Razer has introduced the Raiju V3 Pro as a wireless controller built for PlayStation 5 and PC. It arrives with an emphasis on quick actuation and expanded control options. The company highlights four removable mouse click back buttons integrated into rubberized handles and two claw grip bumpers positioned for added reach.

These buttons mirror the activation style of Razer gaming mice. They are designed to deliver rapid inputs without requiring a full button press. This configuration aims to reduce latency in competitive settings. The removable nature of the buttons is included so players can tune the layout to their preferred grip.

The ergonomic frame houses all six added controls without introducing a redesign of the standard layout. Razer presents the adjustments as enhancements layered onto familiar dimensions rather than a shift in overall form factor. The stated goal is to introduce flexibility without disrupting established handling.

Magnetic Thumbsticks Target Precision Aiming

Razer uses symmetrical TMR thumbsticks engineered with magnetic sensors for drift reduction. These sticks are paired with swappable caps to adjust height or feel. The company notes that the configuration is tuned for in game precision and stability over extended use.

Anti drift construction is increasingly common across premium controllers. Razer positions its magnetic approach as a step beyond traditional mechanical stick modules. The design is intended to maintain consistent responses even under heavy workload.

The model does not include an interchangeable Dpad. All emphasis in this area centers on the twin stick system. Razer maintains the familiar placement but introduces its TMR platform as the primary accuracy feature.

Pro Hypertriggers Offer Adjustable Resistance

The Raiju V3 Pro introduces Razer Pro Hypertriggers, which allow each trigger to be switched between rapid click actuation and full analog pull. These modes are selected individually. Users can configure one trigger for short response times and the other for longer travel depending on the activity.

Hall Effect analog triggers serve as the internal mechanism. Mouse click trigger stops are built in for situations that favor minimal resistance. Razer states that the system is designed for both speed based input and traditional analog operation.

A microphone input and an audio output are included on the controller. These ports maintain compatibility with common wired headsets. Battery life is listed at about thirty six hours, which positions the model within the upper tier of wireless gamepads.

Connectivity, Software, And Build Specifications

The controller supports Razer HyperSpeed Wireless through the included dongle. A wired mode is available using a USB Type A to USB Type C cable. According to Razer, both modes are intended to deliver stable performance on PlayStation 5 or Windows 11 systems.

The model requires an internet connection for app installation. The configuration app enables adjustments to triggers, thumbstick settings, and other inputs. Razer Chroma lighting is not included. This omission reduces power usage and keeps the focus on control centric features.

The Raiju V3 Pro ships with a carrying case that holds the controller and its accessories. Dimensions are listed as six point sixty four inches in length, four point forty six inches in width, and two point fifty six inches in height. Weight is noted at approximately 9.1 ounces. Artwork customization is not provided.