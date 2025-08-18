Ralph Ineson Stars in AI-Powered Crime Thriller From Scriptic

BAFTA-nominated studio Scriptic unveils a new interactive detective game.



Ralph Ineson to play a central role in a narrative about predictive policing.



Game explores ethics of surveillance, choice, and artificial intelligence.

Acclaimed Actor Joins Groundbreaking Interactive Project

Scriptic, the London-based studio behind Scriptic: Crime Stories, has announced a new original IP starring the iconic Ralph Ineson. Best known for his roles in The Green Knight, The Northman, Final Fantasy XVI, and as Galactus in the new Fantastic Four currently in theaters, Ineson will lend his distinctive voice and presence to an interactive thriller centered around predictive policing.

Set in a speculative near-future Britain, the game, which is currently in production and without name or release date, places players in the shoes of a detective assigned to investigate individuals predicted by an algorithm to commit crimes. The project blends interactive storytelling with live-action performances, creating a morally complex experience driven by player choice and consequence.

”When we founded Scriptic, our vision was to create truly immersive storytelling experiences – ones where the player is at the center of deeply moving, lifelike narratives,” said Nihal Tharoor, CEO and Co-Founder of Scriptic. “As our studio has grown, we’ve endeavored to push the boundaries of narrative games, crafting stories that play upon players’ consciences, and collaborating with world-class talent, like the incredible Ralph Ineson, whose inimitable depth made him the perfect person to play the complex role of our main character’s partner.”

This screenshot from Scriptic’s official website is for illustrative purposes only and gameplay is subject to change.

Ineson plays the detective’s mysterious partner, guiding the narrative as players grapple with emerging surveillance technologies and the implications of algorithmic justice. Fans of the Netflix series Person of Interest could find parallels once they play the game.

Scriptic Doubles Down on Immersive, Cross-Platform Experiences

After achieving viral success with its Netflix mobile title Scriptic: Crime Stories, Scriptic is expanding its focus to deliver prestige titles across PC, consoles, and cloud platforms. The new game marks a step forward in scale and ambition, as the studio builds on its BAFTA nomination and proven success in narrative innovation.

The studio’s unique blend of live-action drama and interactive interfaces has made it a leader in modern digital storytelling. With over 7 million organic installs of Scriptic: Crime Stories across Android and iOS devices, and more than 100 million views on TikTok, the developer has proven that there is a growing audience for story-driven, socially relevant games.

This screenshot from Scriptic’s official website is for illustrative purposes only and gameplay is subject to change.

”It has been an incredible experience working with Scriptic to bring this multifaceted story to life,” said Ralph Ineson. “This story digs into the increasingly blurred lines between safety and ever-present surveillance in today’s world. In playing the protagonist’s partner, I saw an opportunity as an actor to evoke an internal conversation within players that makes them ponder their own intrinsic beliefs, prompting them to determine the fate of the accused, with my character as their sounding board, which was a very powerful experience.”

Backed by major industry players such as BITKRAFT, Sony Innovation Fund, and Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Scriptic is positioning itself as a serious contender in the next generation of narrative game development.

A Narrative at The Intersection of Ethics And Technology

Predictive policing, once confined to speculative fiction, now serves as the thematic core of Scriptic’s upcoming release. By placing players in scenarios involving algorithm-generated crime predictions, the game prompts critical thought about justice, bias, and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in law enforcement.

The project appears tailored for players who appreciate immersive storytelling with ethical complexity. It continues Scriptic’s tradition of tackling real-world issues through interactive media, while leveraging cinematic performances and cutting-edge narrative design.

“Over the years, I’ve been drawn to roles in video games because it challenges me to explore a character through a number of different lenses, and I think players will find that this story has many unexpected layers to it,” Ineson said.

This approach reflects the studio’s founding ethos, born from co-founders Nihal Tharoor and Benedict Tatham’s transition from advertising into interactive entertainment in 2017. With Ralph Ineson onboard, the new game promises to deepen the conversation about the future of technology and its place in criminal justice systems.