PRESS RELEASE – Rainbow Six Siege X’s UX Director Talks About Accessibility Features

May 29, 2005 – Rainbow Six Siege X is launching on June 10, kicking off a new evolution of the tactical first-person shooter with new content and major updates. The Siege team has long had accessibility in its sights as a priority, as revealed in this interview Ubisoft conducted with User Experience Director Sébastien François.

What is the Siege team’s goal or guiding philosophy when it comes to accessibility?

Sébastien François: Siege is a tactical competitive shooter with a strong esports scene, which presents its own set of challenges compared to a single-player game, but we do not want to compromise on accessibility. We want as many players as possible to be able to engage with our unique gameplay elements with comfort, so they can enjoy the full extent of what the Siege experience has to offer. This is an integral part of our design process, and an important focus for our ongoing efforts to improve the game season after season.

What production processes has the team implemented to help facilitate these goals?

SF: We have a dedicated Siege Accessibility team that has led many different initiatives throughout the years, and continues to do so. We rely on them and our partners within Ubisoft to inform our decisions from the very beginning during the conception phase, as we want to make sure that we’re not creating unnecessary barriers.

One of the best things I’ve observed over time is that every member of the Siege team is an advocate for accessibility. During production meetings, various team members naturally bring up the importance of considering different aspects related to accessibility. This creates a positive environment that fosters the development of better and more inclusive designs.

Rainbow Six Siege has been going for almost 10 years. Have there been any major accessibility milestones or evolutions throughout its history?

SF: The first major milestone was the creation of the dedicated team I mentioned earlier. With proper resources and growing expertise, the team has delivered incredible improvements. One such example is the option to customize the color of both teams, a feature that highlights the challenges a 10-year-old game can face. Implementing this required extensive restructuring and thoughtful design, as it impacts many aspects of the game, from the user interface to in-game lighting and textures.

This system has been a key milestone in promoting accessibility and shaping our processes, from design conception to technical implementation. Our newest permanent game mode, Dual Front, which allows Attackers and Defenders to be on the same team, greatly benefited from this foundation. And the system will continue to receive updates in Year 10.

Distinguishing visual information quickly is a necessity in Siege. Are there visual adaptations that players can implement to help them parse what they are seeing?

SF: We have worked to provide options that allow players to focus on the core elements of gameplay comfortably, such as reducing the intensity of bright flashes, and removing blur effects or camera shake. It is crucial for players to distinguish their team’s gadgets from their opponents’, which is supported through team color customization. In addition to the color itself, the way it is displayed gives players cues about how the gadget can be interacted with; colored LEDs indicate electronic interactions, while colored textures signify a gadget’s mechanical nature.

With Siege X, we revisited the Outline System to ensure enemies can be spotted in our revamped maps, which are generally darker. This new implementation enhances both immersion and fairness during gunfights.

Speaking of Siege X, what were the accessibility priorities as the team approached this evolution of the game? What are some of the features players can expect to see added?

SF: A major focus for us has been supporting visual accessibility in Dual Front and the modernized maps, using team colors on gadgets and outlines; these have been expanded to work with the new Siege X features from day one.

New audio options have been introduced, such as customizable tinnitus sound options and controls for dynamic range. Another great addition is the Communication Wheel, which players can use to share information non-verbally. The team also worked on several quality-of-life improvements.

While Siege X is an important milestone, this is an ongoing effort. Some features, such as input remapping, were delivered earlier to lay the foundation for Siege X, and more features will continue to roll out season after season!

Looking ahead to the coming years of Siege X, what are your plans for expanding or refining accessibility in the game?

SF: We monitor best practices and are always on the lookout for improvements. In Year 10, we will further refine color customization with a significant update that will conclude a long series of incremental improvements made over the past years.

Another major initiative is to continue expanding player control over how they interact with the game through their inputs, whether using a mouse and keyboard or a controller. Providing visual support for sound will be one of our next major areas of investigation, and we’re very excited to take on this challenge.

Accessibility Feature List

Visual:

Colorblind accessible by design wherever possible.

Customizable team colors.

Customizable optic color when aiming down sight.

Visual intensity configurable through various settings, including screen shake, motion blur and a dark mode for bright flashes.

Configurable amount of information to display in HUD.

Configurable text chat size.

Conversion of voice chat to text.

Audio:

Separate volume sliders for master, in-game music, in-game sounds, menu music, menu sounds, and voiceovers.

Voiceover presets to control the amount of information communicated through voiceovers.

Configurable dynamic range to help avoid auditory fatigue by lowering the loudest sounds.

Configurable tinnitus sound effect of explosions and stun grenades.

Conversion of text chat to voice.

Controls:

Keyboard and mouse and controller remapping for gameplay controls.

Controller presets.

Advanced sensitivity settings for controllers, including configurable dead zones, acceleration and more. Separate settings for aiming down sights.

Hold or Toggle option for main gameplay interactions.