Qwertykeys Reveals Full QK65 MK3 Details As Pre Orders Open

Qwertykeys Lifts the Curtain on Pricing and Core Kit

Qwertykeys has ended weeks of controlled teasers by confirming the complete feature set and pricing for the QK65 MK3, its new wireless mechanical keyboard that leans heavily into retro gaming design. The company had previously shown only select cosmetic elements, including a small customizable display, without revealing the full build or cost.

With pre-orders now live, the manufacturer states that the QK65 MK3 will start at $199 for a barebones kit. That configuration includes the aluminium case, the PCB with the integrated display and supporting hardware, a plate in the buyer’s chosen material, and stabilizers. Qwertykeys is also offering a keycap add-on for $14. That purchase adds a themed keycap set along with a free pack of 70 Rye switches, an inclusion positioned as cost efficient compared with standalone sets.

The keyboard uses a 65% layout, providing arrow keys without an F row or a dedicated navigation cluster. The compact format continues a trend toward smaller boards that maintain essential functionality while reducing footprint on the desk.

Available colorways span five retro influenced finishes. Spray coated Eclipse Grey, Retro White, Pink, and Green join an anodized Basalt Grey option. These choices are paired with aluminium, polypropylene, or FR4 plates, giving buyers flexibility in both sound and typing feel.

Display Features Bring Retro Flourishes and Utility

The integrated display is central to the QK65 MK3’s identity. Qwertykeys details several available modes, including support for custom animations and a clock screen that features a dog or cat character that reacts to typing input. The display also enables an Animal Supermarket mini game that turns keystrokes into a simple interactive experience.

Beyond novelty functions, the screen can show battery level, connectivity status, operating system mode, and caps lock state. These indicators offer practical value for users who rely on both Bluetooth and 2.4 gigahertz wireless connections during daily use.

Two low profile knobs sit on the top right edge and provide hardware controls for operating system selection and wireless switching. These physical inputs are meant to streamline transitions between devices while maintaining a compact chassis design.

Customization is handled through a tailored VIA fork. Qwertykeys confirms that the software supports display adjustments, macro creation, key remapping, and per key RGB backlighting. This allows users to tailor both the functionality and aesthetics of the board without external tools.

Build Options and Connectivity Round Out the Platform

Power comes from dual 3,100 milliamp hour batteries that drive both wireless modes. Qwertykeys does not provide battery life estimates, but the combined capacity is above average for a QMK based board and signals extended runtime between charges.

The chassis is made from CNC aluminium, continuing a focus on weight and rigidity for a premium feel. Buyers can choose between two PCB options. The first is a 1.2mm hot swap PCB with flex cuts, designed for a softer typing experience. The second is a 1.6mm hot swap PCB without flex cuts, offering a firmer response. Both configurations support either a 6.25 unit spacebar or a 7 unit spacebar, although ISO layouts are only available with the latter.