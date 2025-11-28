Quite a Ride Cycles Through Spooky Fog With Publisher

Quite a Ride, a first-person survival horror biking game by Goodwin Games, has secured a publishing deal with Silver Lining Interactive.

Players pedal through shifting mist, industrial ruins, and monsters while a global player-driven system subtly alters the world based on collective discoveries.

Goodwin Games (creators of Selfloss) is a tiny Kazakhstan-based indie team, and Quite a Ride has no release date yet, though a public demo is planned.

No Brakes, No Problem

Quite a Ride is a forthcoming survival horror title that could be described as Pacific Drive meets Stephen King’s The Mist, but on a bike. It’s the work of Goodwin Games and it’s just landed a publishing deal with Silver Lining Interactive (Outbound, Dave the Diver).

In Quite a Ride, players are taking a normal bicycle ride to a friend’s house when a dense mist starts to roll in. Soon enough, it becomes apparent that there are terrible things lurking in it, as well as closing in on the player. The goal is to cycle to survive, but also find a way to escape the shifting landscape.

“We absolutely fell in love with the concept from the moment we saw it,” said Eben Cunningham, Sales and Business Development Coordinator at Silver Lining. “Having worked with Goodwin Games before, on Selfloss, we already knew how thoughtful and ambitious their work is, so partnering with them again felt completely natural.”

Ross Griffith, Head of Marketing at Silver Lining Interactive, added: “Trying it out, I was scared shitless, and I loved it. It’s rare to find a game that gets under your skin in such a deliberate, unnerving way. Folks will love this one.’’

Pedal to the Metal

Goodwin Games was founded by Aleksandr Khoroshavin in 2022 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. A true indie studio, it features just two other members: Gorokhova Rita (co-founder and visual artist) and Dmitriy Nakhabin (programming and game design). They’re also joined on Quite a Ride by German band Arigto. Goodwin Games’ first title, Selfloss – an adventure game set in a world based on Icelandic and Slavic folklore – was released in September 2024.

Here’s Selfloss’ lovely low-poly look.

Quite a Ride is a vivid departure from the cozy style of Selfloss, trading diorama-like levels for first-person horror. Guided by mysterious messages on their phone, Quite a Ride sends players through industrial ruins, abandoned towns, and past weird monsters as they attempt to find a way back home.

Oh no. Oh no oh no.

The Pacific Drive comparisons are unavoidable, but Quite a Ride does have its own weird atmosphere, plus a potential ace up its sleeve in the form of a world changed by global player actions. Eneba reached out to the developers on the official Discord channel to ask how this works, and was told by Khoroshavin:

“I can give you a simple example: certain amount of players complete some obscure quest or find a secret location. After X amount of players do this, all other players start to see hints to this secret area or hidden quest. In theory this should work like that. But there are more hidden features that can be changed due to the collective progress of all players.”

A Silver Lining in the Mist

Silver Lining Interactive is a new UK-based publisher founded in 2024, but one featuring a team with 20 years of experience in the industry. They pride themselves on being flexible and ensure indie devs’ creativity is encouraged. The publisher also has a Silver Bullet programme, with up to $100,000 in development funding for new games that are “bold, beautiful, and just a little bit dangerous.”

The Silver Lining team has been involved with games such as Indika and Star Overdrive, with Captain Wayne as the most recent. As for Quite a Ride, a release date has yet to be announced, although the devs did promise in July this year that a public demo shouldn’t be too far away.