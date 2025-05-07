Quarantine Zone: The Last Check is Stunning The Indie Scene

There are plenty of games that are themed on a zombie apocalypse, but none as hyped and morally strenuous as Quarantine Zone: The Last Check by Briganda Games. This survival sim puts players in charge of preventing the catastrophe from spreading while dealing with the looming threat of those already infected.

The game’s horrifying premise has led to a string of short videos going viral with more than 50 million combined views on TikTok and YouTube, suggesting a run on the title as soon as its demo launches on May 22, 2025.

“The game’s 165,000 wishlists in just five days stunned the indie scene, with numbers still climbing. Brigada Games credits the surge to the game’s hardcore decision-making tension and viral short-form content showcasing its grim, high-stakes world,” the press release said.

Putting Morality And Decency to The Test

In Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, players assume the role of an army officer tasked with deciding who lives and who dies as more refugees start streaming into the check point, looking for help. The options are simple: trust, quarantine, or liquidate.

To help with the decision the player has a few tools to check people’s temperature, and see through their clothes to look for bitemarks, rashes and blisters. It will also be important to listen for audible clues like coughs and sneezing.

That’s clearly a bitemark on her arm, but how did it get there?

At the player’s disposal is a manual with instructions on what to do depending on a wide variety of combinations of symptoms, but it doesn’t have to be followed to the letter. In the end, it’s the player who has to make the life or death decision.

Similar to Indie Hit Papers Please

Papers Please has a very retro look and feel to it and in this game players are tasked with either approving or denying people from crossing the border into the imaginary country of Arstotzka. Each day instructions are updated for who should be allowed in and who should be turned away. Except that those who are turned away aren’t executed.

The game does throw a few curveballs from time to time with terrorists expected to show up and try to cross the border. Given the shared DNA between these games, it’s to be expected that Quarantine Zone: The Last Check will also include a surprise or two.

Each person coming in for an examination could have a surprise.

There’s a bit more to worry about in Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. There’s limited supplies available to examine the survivors, and the base’s defenses need to be maintained as well. The checkpoint area can be explored, viewed from first person perspective.

Upgrading The Checkpoint Improves Its Efficiency

Caring for people comes at the cost of making sure that everyone will have something to eat and access to medicine. It will also grant access to various weapons to stave off zombie hordes trying to overrun the checkpoint from time to time.

The hardest choices are likely to come down to having to turn healthy people away due to a lack of resources or sending someone to liquidation based on their symptoms, only to find out after that the person could have been saved. This is where the test of one’s fortitude comes into play.