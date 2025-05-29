PRESS RELEASE – Pwnage Launches Zenblade V2 Hall Effect Gaming Keyboards

May 29, 2025 – Pwnage, a leader in precision gaming peripherals, is proud to announce the launch of the Zenblade 65 V2, a high-performance Hall Effect keyboard designed for gamers and creators who demand total control, zero latency, and a personal edge.

Introducing The ZenBlade 65 V2

Featuring exclusive Nyomi artwork and performance-tuned internals powered by Pwnage’s custom next-gen ZENITH chip. With 8,000 Hz polling, Rapid Trigger support and advanced Pro key customization, it delivers input speeds that redefine what it means to feel “in sync” with the gear.

The Zenblade V2 launches with the limited edition Nyomi colorway, inspired by Pwnage’s original character Nyomi – a symbol of strength, resilience and self-mastery. The keyboard includes exclusive keycaps featuring Nyomi, an individually numbered collector’s card, and a striking CNC-machined aluminium chassis with a two-tone finish.

“Zenblade V2 is more than an upgrade – it’s a declaration,” Pwnage said. “We wanted to give gamers a tool that not only performs at the highest level, but feels like a personal weapon. Something that says: I’m here, I’m focused, and I won’t be overlooked.”

Key Features

Custom ZENITH Chip – delivers 8 kHz polling and ultra-low 0.125 ms latency.

Next-Gen PCB – Compatible with the latest Gateron and TTC Hall Effect switches. Comes installed with premium Gateron Jade Pro Hall Effect Switches.

Rapid Trigger, SOCD, DKS Support – Unlocks new levels of movement, control and precision.

Web-Based Customization – Configure everything instantly with no software download.

Full CNC aluminium Body – CNC Aerospace Grade aluminium Chassis.

Tuned Acoustics – The ZenBlade 65 features optimized acoustics by incorporating premium materials and design for a satisfying typing sound, enhancing the overall user experience.

Collector’s Card – Limited edition numbered Nyomi card included with each colorway.