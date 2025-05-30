PRESS RELEASE – FMV Psychological Horror-Thriller Hello Stranger Out Today For PC

May 30, 2025 – PRM Games is thrilled to announce that Hello Stranger, the highly anticipated FMV (Full-Motion Video) psychological horror-thriller from Paul Raschid releases today for PC.

Hello Stranger is a gripping FMV psychological horror-thriller, written and directed by Paul Raschid (The Complex, Five Dates, Ten Dates, The Gallery). The game plunges players into a chilling story where survival depends on the choices they make.

The Story

Cam lives his entire life through his smart-home – work, entertainment, and even socializing via Hello Stranger, a random video chat platform. One night, an unsettling encounter with a masked stranger turns into a nightmare. The stranger hacks into Cam’s home, locks him inside, and forces him to play three deadly games. Every choice matters. Win the games, or it’s game over. Permanently.

The player has two story modes to choose from: Game Mode and Cinema Mode. Both modes draw on over four hours of live-action content with multiple branching paths that lead to 10 possible endings.

Game Mode – A Full FMV Game Experience

Interactive mini-games that test your wits and reflexes.

The mini-games include a Platformer Game, a Car Chase Game, a Shoot ‘Em Up Game, A Beat ‘Em Up Game and a Survival Horror.

Playing these mini-games could provide a total of 20 hours of gameplay.

All games available with a variety of gameplay systems.

Cinema Mode – Closer to an Interactive Film Experience

This is the mode used for the cinema screenings.

Limited games are available and they function with traditional choice-based mechanics only.

A Star-Studded Cast

Hello Stranger boasts an incredible lineup of talent, featuring:

George Blagden (Vikings)

Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga)

Christina Wolfe (The Ark, FBI: International)

Kulvinder Ghir (Foundation, Goodness Gracious Me)

Laura Whitmore (Queenie)

Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper)

Derek Jacobi (Gladiator, countless more)

Acclaimed Festival Selection

After making waves at the Dinard Film Festival 2024 with a sold-out gameplay event, Hello Stranger was also featured at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, the London Games Festival 2025, and another sold-out game-play event at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival 2025, earning its place among the best in interactive storytelling.

Features

Choice-based mechanics and mini-games, including 10 unique endings.

Timed Choices – A more immersive, pressured experience.

Paused Choices – For group play / audience participation during live streams

A graphic Story Tree of all possible narrative branches. These branches unlock as the player progresses through the pool of 4 hours of filmed content,

16 mini-games and 10 endings, which all need to be seen to understand the full picture of Hello Stranger.

About Paul Raschid

Paul Raschid (32) who wrote and directed ‘Hello Stranger’ is one of the world’s most prolific FMV game-makers. He has helmed 5 released titles to date (4 full and 1 demo). These are: The Complex, Five Dates, Ten Dates, The Gallery and Deathtrap Dungeon – The Golden Room.

Before focusing on FMV games, Paul was a linear feature filmmaker. His most notable credit is as writer-director of sci-fi thriller ‘White Chamber’ for which Shauna Macdonald won Best Actress at BAFTA Scotland 2018. It was released on Netflix following selection for 10 film festivals worldwide including BIFFF Brussels, Edinburgh, BiFan S.Korea, FrightFest London, Sitges and Mumbai.

About PRM Games.

PRM Games is the video game publishing label of Paul Raschid Media (PRM) Ltd. It has taken over the video game publishing duties of Aviary Studios from Aviary Films Ltd who continue to handle Film & TV distribution, specifically the cinema releases worldwide.

Hello Stranger is the second title from PRM Games / Aviary Studios. The Gallery was the first.