Project Motor Racing Sets Fall 2025 Release on PC and Consoles

The next chapter in sim racing is ready to begin. GIANTS Software and Straight4 Studios have officially revealed Project Motor Racing, a new simulation game that will launch in fall 2025 on consoles and PC. Built using the mod-friendly GIANTS Engine, the game is shaping up to deliver a highly detailed and authentic motorsport experience across 27 tracks and 70-plus vehicles.

The reveal trailer, released today, highlights the scale and ambition behind the title. It brings together over two decades of sim racing expertise with the latest physics and handling technologies. From modern hypercars to motorsport icons of the past, the game is aiming to satisfy both purists and newcomers.

“Project Motor Racing ignites all the passion, beauty and intensity of professional motorsport,” the developers stated in the official announcement. With this bold claim, the game positions itself as a serious contender in the competitive world of racing simulations.

A Celebration of Real Motorsports

Project Motor Racing is not just another driving game. It is being designed as a true motorsport-first simulator that reflects the raw energy of professional racing. Players can expect a diverse car list that includes licensed vehicles from some of the world’s top manufacturers, such as Audi, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.

Each car is recreated in painstaking detail and organized into 10 different racing classes. From LMP prototypes to classic GT machines of the 1970s, the game promises intense four-class races across laser-scanned circuits around the globe. It will feature 27 layouts designed to challenge drivers with varied elevation, weather, and surface conditions.

Looks like this race could be too close to call in the end.

This careful curation ensures that every grid will feature a mix of vehicles from different eras, allowing players to experience the evolution of racing while competing under modern rulesets.

Designed For Sim Racers And Beginners Alike

One of the standout features of Project Motor Racing is its accessibility. Straight4 Studios is building the game to cater to everyone, regardless of experience. Game modes range from a structured Single Player Career to full Online Racing with weekend-long events. Leaderboards and community challenges will round out the experience for competitive players.

The game will also offer a fully immersive cockpit view, complete with heat haze, dirt buildup, visible G-forces, and braking feedback. These environmental effects are supported by True2Track, a system that brings tracks to life with real-time weather, drying lines, and 24-hour light cycles. Together, they simulate the unpredictable nature of real-world racing in ways few other games attempt.

With all of this in place, Project Motor Racing hopes to become the definitive entry point for aspiring racers and a serious playground for hardcore sim drivers.

New Physics Engine Raises The Bar

Project Motor Racing is built on a brand-new physics engine operating at 720Hz. This high refresh rate allows for subtle handling nuances, making throttle control more organic and responsive. Force feedback will be tuned at the tie-rod level, and the game will support a wide range of peripherals out of the box.

A more immersive view of the racing sim.

Handling precision is assured by the “Factory Driver Program,” which puts real-world professional racers in the driver’s seat during development. Every car’s handling has been validated by experts to ensure a genuine feel on the track.

“This is not about driving. It’s about racing,” said Ian Bell, CEO of Straight4 Studios. “With our streamlined approach and what we consider to be the most authentic handling model we’ve ever created, Project Motor Racing is both a nod to our genre’s rich legacy and a big step into the next era of simulation.”