Introducing Project Defiant, The First Sony Wireless Fight Stick Designed for PS5 and PC

PRESS RELEASE – June 4, 2025 – Sony is excited to unveil Project Defiant. This sleek new controller will give players more flexibility to play their favorite fighting games, whether that is wirelessly with the innovative PlayStation Link technology that provides ultra-low latency, or through a wired connection on PS5 or PC.

Key Features

Custom-designed Controls Controller for Fighting Games: Project Defiant features a high-quality digital stick that’s custom designed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The controller features toolless interchangeable restrictor gates (square, circle, and octagon) for the stick, buttons with mechanical switches, and a touch pad like the one found on the DualSense wireless controller.

It’s built in a sturdy, ergonomic design for a comfortable feel during intense fight sessions. For convenience and portability, the controller has a storage compartment for restrictor gates and PS Link USB adapter. Project Defiant also supports the ability to wirelessly wake up the PS5 by pressing and holding the PS button.

Project Defiant’s surface is split between two different colours: black on the left, white on the right. The stick is on the left black side. The right white section houses six buttons on the controller’s surface: Square, Triangle, R1 and L1 in the top row, X, Circle, R2 and L2 on the bottom.

Ultra-low Latency Wireless Connectivity: Players will be able to nail all of their input timing with the benefit of our innovative PS Link wireless technology that is compatible with PS5 and PC, which provides precise in-game response to each button press and digital stick movement. Plus, there’s also the option to simply plug in to play via a wired USB-C connection.

Included Sling Carry Case: Players can easily take Project Defiant on the go in a sleek, sturdy carrying case that includes a lever gap to keep the digital stick safe during transport.

In the months ahead, Sony will share even more details about Project Defiant ahead of its launch in 2026, including the final product name and launch date.