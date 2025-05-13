PRESS RELEASE – Take Your Team to The Top With Speedball’s New League Mode

May 13, 2025 – Rebellion, one of the world’s most successful independent video game developers and publishers, has today released a major update for Speedball that will add a League Mode to the game as well as two new arenas called Grand Central and King’s Terminus.

League Mode

In Speedball’s League Mode, 10 teams compete over a season to be crowned champions. To take your team of rookies to the top, you will need to grow a squad of up to 18 all-stars and manage who you play, bench or rest for each game. Effectively rotating your players throughout the season will be key to managing their fatigue and preventing injuries.

Pick your best team using each player’s set of unique stats, including shot power, speed, durability, and more, and traits such as pyromaniac, rioter, star shooter and pitcher. You will need to draft in new players throughout the season to bolster your ranks and replace your losses – remember, there are no-holds barred in the arena.

Every point counts! It’s okay to celebrate any chance you get.

About Speedball

Set in the grim future of 2138, Speedball is a no-holds-barred future sport that is used by mega-corporations to distract the downtrodden masses from their miserable lives. It is the only sport that allows two cybernetically augmented teams to go head-to-head at levels of speed and violence beyond human limitations. Matches are fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable and you will need to master high-speed passing, coordination and shooting.

Beware of tackles like these. That guy isn’t even wearing a helmet!

Key Features

Incredible fast-paced, explosive and unpredictable matches.

Face off in a brutal sport featuring a wide range of teams and arenas.

Take advantage of arena specific obstacles and abilities to gain the upper hand against your opponents.

Slow motion Takedown Cam captures the most visceral and brutal injuries.

Arcade-style matches come together with sports management strategy.

Organize a team that fits your playstyle based on their individual traits and talents.

Hone your skills against the AI and then compete online or against a friend locally.

Even the arena looks intimidating.

Early Access Roadmap

The revival of the iconic Bitmap Brothers franchise launched into Early Access in October 2024 with a 12-month road map. Since then, Rebellion has continued to add new features and updates that have overhauled the game. Key game updates include:

Improved shooting system to allow for better shot placement.

Enhanced gameplay mechanics, including speed, goalkeeping and AI.

Eight new arenas added to the roster.

Dynamic arena traps and obstacles, including flamethrowers, ice shotguns, grind rails and more have been added.

New armor sets and color styles.

About Rebellion

Founded in 1992, Rebellion is one of the world’s most successful independent studios. Its flagship Sniper Elite series is renowned for its authentic stealth and sniping gameplay with more than 20 million players worldwide.

The latest game in the franchise, Sniper Elite 5, was released in May, 2022 to critical acclaim. 2000 AD is synonymous with the absolute finest in British comic book art. With the acquisition of a $100m film studio and the world’s largest archive of English language comics, Rebellion continues to grow from strength to strength.

Rebellion now operates across books, comics, TV and film, but at its core it’s still a leading developer and publisher of games. Whether it’s the breath-taking intensity of the Sniper Elite, the face-hugging terror of Aliens vs. Predator or the grindhouse frenzy of the Zombie Army series, the Oxford-based studio is revered for creating stand-out games designed to thrill.