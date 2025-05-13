PRESS RELEASE – Survival Horror Game Backrooms Level X Coming to PC on May 29

May 13, 2025 – Indie publisher Firenut Games and solo developer José Manuel Conesa Hernández invite you to lose yourself, perhaps forever, in the suffocating depths of the Backrooms.

The nightmare begins when survival horror experience Backrooms Level X releases for PC on May 29, 2025. PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch versions will follow soon after. Brave souls can wishlist the game now.

Backrooms Level X thrusts you into a chilling first-person descent through an endless labyrinth of desolate and liminal spaces where reality frays at the edges. Flickering lights cast shadows that hide something watching, waiting. With each step forward, you’ll face relentless terror and solve the cryptic puzzles that stand between freedom or your untimely demise.

About Backrooms Level X

A strange incident occurred on October 27, 1986, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. This event was recorded on a VHS cassette tape, the owner unknown, and the tape’s whereabouts a mystery, until now.

Enter the eerie world of Backrooms Level X, a first-person horror game that immerses you in an endless labyrinth of desolate and surreal spaces. After a freak accident, you find yourself trapped in the Backrooms, a place where logic and reality vanish.

Some are willing to do anything to get out of playing chess.

Explore endless corridors of yellow carpet, empty rooms and areas of flickering light as you try to find a way out. But beware: you are not alone. Mysterious entities lurk in the shadows, and every sound may be the last you hear.

Key Features

Exploration & Story: Uncover secrets and a gripping narrative across uniquely designed, mysterious environments.

Atmospheric Horror: Oppressive soundscapes and haunting visuals create constant tension and dread.

Puzzles & Survival: Face brain-teasing challenges and survive with nothing but your instincts.

Expansive World: Explore over 13 eerie levels, each with evolving threats and story elements.

Terrifying Bosses: Outsmart monstrous bosses lurking in the shadows. Escape is never guaranteed.