PRESS RELEASE – Spine-Tingling Spelunking Horror Game Tunnels Available on Meta Quest

May 15, 2025 – Publisher Mastiff today announced the release of Tunnels, the subterranean VR horror game from Turkish developer Nomad Monkey, for the Meta Quest headsets. The game is available today on the Meta Quest store as a free-to-play multiplayer game with a new single-player DLC.

Tunnels is a heart-pounding, claustrophobia-inducing VR horror experience in which players are trapped deep underground in an abandoned mine shaft. Armed with only their wits, they’ll explore suffocating passageways and encounter horrors lurking in the shadows. Will players escape with their sanity intact, or will the tunnels claim them and their friends forever?

The game, which brings to life the dark and confining nightmare of being pursued through a series of twisting and tightening underground passageways, first caught players’ attention with its first demo in late 2023. A viral sensation, it has since amassed over 200K downloads.

Key Features of Tunnels

Claustrophobic Terror – Squeeze through narrow crevices, feel the walls closing in, and fight to keep your sanity as the mine and the creatures within it collapse in on the players.

Immersive Single-Player Adventure – Players are engulfed in boundary-pushing VR gameplay as they embark on a story-driven plunge into suffocating darkness, relying solely on a lone voice over the radio to survive.

Nightmarish Gameplay Variety – Players must plunge into eerie underground lakes, zipline over bottomless chasms, and scale sheer cliffs while evading the nightmarish creatures lurking in the depths.

Free-to-Play Multiplayer – Beyond the premium single-player campaign, Players can team up with friends and strangers in the free-to-play online co-op mode where survival depends on teamwork or betrayal.

Customize Your Survivor – Players can customize their multiplayer character with unique gear and show off their style as they confront the mine’s horrors together with friends.

About Nomad Monkey

Established in 2023, Nomad Monkey is a cutting-edge VR/XR software and gaming company dedicated to revolutionizing digital experiences.

About Mastiff

Mastiff is a publisher of video games on all platforms. Founded in 2002 with headquarters in San Francisco and Tokyo, the company has released titles in virtually every genre – including action, adventure, RPG, FPS, party, horror, and music.