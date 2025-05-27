PRESS RELEASE – Roguelike Deckbuilder, RnGesus Slayer, Joining NextFest in June, 2025

May 27, 2025 – Solo Indie Developer, Lemon Chihuahua, has announced that his roguelike deckbuilder, RnGesus Slayer, will be participating in Steam’s June Next Fest from June 9 to 16.

Download the RnGesus Slayer demo where you can spin the slot machine, collect battle cards for your deck, and slay the minions of the Goddess. Hit the jackpot by landing on the same card on all three reels, improve your decks with your wife-shop, rig the machine with your demon spells, and slay the RnGesus!

What is RnGesus Slayer?

RnGesus Slayer is a roguelike deckbuilder where you have three separate decks and cards are dealt by spinning a slot machine. Cards with similar types when landed on will combo together to create an upgraded version.

Use weapon cards to attack the minions of the Goddess, magic cards to gain mana to use spells, and gold cards to buy upgrades to your decks.

The Demon King and Wife look like your averagely happily married couple.

Gameplay Features

Spin the slot machine to collect cards for your deck.

Create combos by landing on cards of a similar type to create upgraded versions.

Weapon cards, magic cards, and coin cards to attack minions, use spells, and buy upgrades to your cards.

35+ spells, 15+ powers, and 45+ enemies to fight with your custom built deck.

About Lemon Chihuahua

Lemon Chihuahua is owned and operated by Duc, who has been making games for 10 years, for various companies in Vietnam and in Finland.

In 2022, Duc founded Lemon Chihuahua studio to create Stunt Track Builder after getting inspiration from watching his son play with all the cool Hotwheels toys.

For Duc, making games is a way to express his inspiration and art to the world, which is what he loves most.