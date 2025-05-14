PRESS RELEASE – PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Expands Destructible Terrain With Latest Update

May 14, 2025 – KRAFTON, Inc. has launched Update 35.2 for PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS on PC, with the console version to follow on May 22. As part of the game’s 2025 roadmap, this update brings destructible environments to Taego, expands tactical tools like vehicle camouflage, and unifies gameplay elements across maps.

This update continues PUBG’s push to modernize the player experience and maintain its standing in the competitive battle royale genre.

Destructible Terrain Comes to Taego

For the first time on the Taego map, the environment can now be physically altered during combat. Explosives, including grenades, mortars, C4, and the Panzerfaust, can now reshape sections of the terrain, opening new opportunities for cover or attack.

A newly added pickaxe also lets players manually dig and modify the terrain more quietly. These changes bring a more strategic feel to the Battlegrounds, adding depth to positioning and map control.

“Fire in the hole!”

Unifying Gameplay Systems Across Maps

Update 35.2 also introduces a series of adjustments aimed at making the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS experience more consistent, regardless of which map is being played. These additions reflect KRAFTON’s ongoing efforts to reduce map-specific knowledge requirements and create a more unified gameplay experience for all players.

Key Highlights

A new Vehicle Camouflage Netting item allows players to disguise parked vehicles, making them harder to spot in the environment. Available on Erangel and Miramar, the item adds a stealth option to vehicle-based strategy.

Vending Machines, previously exclusive to Miramar, are now available on Erangel and Taego. These interactive objects dispense healing and boost items, and can occasionally trigger a jackpot of supplies. On these maps, either a Boost or Medical Vending Machine will spawn randomly in key buildings.

Row, row, row your boat. Gently down the stream.

Destructible pots, a looting mechanic introduced on other maps, have been added to Erangel, providing a chance to find gear by smashing the environment.

Gameplay and Item Adjustments

Update 35.2 also includes several balance changes and usability updates:

C4 has been reworked into a deployable item, requiring a 4-second setup instead of immediate throw-and-stick use. This change adds risk and makes its power more situational.

The Inflatable Boat now moves faster when fully occupied and has a reduced inventory weight.

Flare Gun usability has been improved with clearer tooltips, UI indicators, and radio messages.