PRESS RELEASE – Medieval Management Game Blacksmith Master Out Now

May 15, 2025 – Hooded Horse is excited to share that Untitled Studios’ medieval management game Blacksmith Master has been released into early access for PC.

Forge a path to success in this smithy game where players take on the mantle of a humble blacksmith looking to make their mark on the world. Forge items both basic and complex, take on orders from all over the kingdom, and earn money and experience while unlocking new recipes, expanding the facilities, and hiring workers to become the best smithy in all the land.

Blacksmith Master’s Initial Early Access Includes

Nearly 100 different items to smith, craft, and sell – from the humble iron ladle to the finest masterwork weapon.

Specialize in household goods, weapons, and even jewelry, growing and expanding the business over time.

Develop a production chain from start to finish – establish mines for raw materials, build workshops, and design the most appealing storefronts.

Expand the shoppe across multiple floors, with areas to craft, display, and sell your wares.

Hire and manage staff, develop their skills, and specialize them in specific areas of the business.

A direct control mode that allows players to get stuck in the action and create goods for sale, with mini-games for extra challenge.

Safety first! Always wear gloves when you’re handling a red-hot sword – in your armpit.

About Hooded Horse

Hooded Horse is a publisher of deep strategic and tactical games with people and partners around the world. From the distant past of Manor Lords and the haunted woods of Against the Storm to the depths of space in Terra Invicta and Falling Frontier.

About Untitled Studio

Untitled Studio is a one-person development studio based in Serbia focused on making casual strategy and management games. The studio’s founder, Luka, learned his trade in the mobile games industry before going solo and moving PC games. The studio’s first game, Tavern Master, was a great success.