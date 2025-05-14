PRESS RELEASE – Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 Pre-Orders Available Now – Watch Gameplay Trailer

May 14, 2025 – Warner Bros. Games today announced that Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for digital pre-order. The Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 gameplay trailer also debuted today showcasing the enhanced visuals and seamless open-world traversal.

Players can experience the critically acclaimed wizarding world adventure like never before when Hogwarts Legacy releases for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025.

Published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label and developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, action, open-world role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world.

Beginning as a fifth year, players will embark on a journey through new and familiar locations, explore and discover magical beasts, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and customize their character to become the witch or wizard they want to be.

Players can experience Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch 2, which has been updated with Joy-Con 2 mouse controls and improved graphics, audio, load times, and controls for Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hogwarts Legacy is being co-developed by Avalanche Software and Krome Studios. Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Games, is the games label dedicated to creating new wizarding world mobile and video game experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.

Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the wizarding world setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the wizarding world in immersive ways where they can define their own wizarding world story.

About Avalanche Software

Established in 1995 in Salt Lake City, Avalanche Software has been creating interactive experiences for fans of the world’s largest franchises for over two decades. The studio joined Warner Bros. Games in 2016 and was the lead developer on Hogwarts Legacy, an open world, action RPG set in the Wizarding World.