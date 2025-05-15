PRESS RELEASE – Broventure: The Wild Co-Op Launches on PC May 15

May 15, 2025 – Grab your gear and rally your squad: Broventure: The Wild Co-op is officially available now on PC. Whether you’re going solo or teaming up with up to three friends, Broventure drops you into mysterious, procedurally generated lands teeming with monstrous foes, brutal bosses, and high-stakes action. Every run is a unique challenge demanding quick reflexes, sharp strategy, and flawless teamwork.

Only the strongest squads will survive the onslaught. Choose your abilities wisely, combine them with your teammates’ skills, and unleash powerful cooperative synergies to carve a path through relentless enemy hordes. Defeating each biome’s ruthless boss won’t be easy, but victory will prove your squad’s might.

Between runs, gather resources to grow your camp into a thriving stronghold. Construct homes to recruit new playable characters, and unlock essential buildings like the Library (for skill tracking) and the Armory (for gear crafting and upgrades). The better your camp, the stronger your future runs.

Key Features

Online Co-op for up to 4 Players – Team up for intense, action-packed runs.

Fast-Paced Roguelike Gameplay – Battle endless waves of enemies and brutal bosses.

Deep Progression System – Unlock new characters, synergies, and upgrades.

Procedural Generation – Every run is a fresh challenge.

Stylized 2D Art – A hand-drawn look inspired by games like Cult of the Lamb and Don’t Starve.

Camp Building & Meta-Progression – Upgrade your base to gain strategic advantages.

Various Biomes & Enemies – Explore diverse zones with unique combat dynamics.

About Alice Games

Alice Games is a full-cycle game development studio. The studio handles every stage of game creation, from concept and design to animation, programming, marketing, and release.

Currently, Alice Games has developed engaging mobile games, such as Darkest AFK, which has already won the hearts of thousands of players.