Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024 is Finally Set For Release

There are only two ways to think of this game: It’s either the best worst game ever, or the worst best game ever, and the developers at Kimulator’s Films Inc know it. Coming to PS5 on May 2, 2025, Potato Sack Simulator 2024: The Digital Deluxe Mega Chad Edition comes with a lot of whacky promises.

It’s said to be the best potato sack race game ever produced, but this is likely because it’s the only potato sack race game ever produced – at least until the dev team decides that a re-mastered version or a sequel is needed.

“We are literally the best game developers to have ever existed. Originally created in 2015 and reborn in late 2020, our goal has always been to make people laugh with our games,” the Kimulator’s Films devs say on their website. “We haven’t succeeded yet, but nine years later and we are still trying.”

Taking Potato Sack Racing Features to The Next Level

Forget about fancy things like graphics, sound, and storytelling. The Potato Sack Racing Simulator takes gaming sims to the next level by introducing unique features like photorealistic graphics, which is literally photos of real people in potato sacks, and then minimalistically animated to make it appear as if they are jumping.

The devs are introducing a new feature in the sack racing game called Next-gen Potato-Tracing technology, which somehow allows for the game to be played in up to 120FPS in 4K HDR, or lower if run through a potato, but this hasn’t been verified.

Players with friends dumb enough to play this game can enjoy a sack race in 2-player co-op mode. There will also be four original songs devoted to how bad the game is, and a talking potato.

Don’t try to understand what’s going on, just go with it.

There’s one unique feature for those brave/crazy enough to try it. The entire game can be played while being in a potato sack IRL.

Also From The Kimulator Film Team

The buck doesn’t stop at Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024. Also listed on their official website are hits like Baby Boomer 2: 35 Years Too Soon, a linear game with a backstory that will bring a stone to tears, and of course their unforgettable magnum opus game which is a work of fiction called: I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother.

