Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage Set For Release in Q3 2025

The demo for deck-builder Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage by China-based Fabled Game Studio is out now with the full release of the game on PC and mobile set for Q3 2025.

Its swashbuckling predecessor Pirates Outlaws was released on mobile in 2019 and has been downloaded over 3 million times to date. It was later made available on PC in 2020 and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

“Pirates Outlaws offered endless replayability and frequent content updates, yet fans were hungry for what’s next and Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage is ready to deliver a completely fresh experience,” the company said in a press release.

“Players can now choose among various characters to play as and unlock new classes for them, as well as animal companions that join your crew. The combination of these makes for wildly different strategic choices.”

Sequel Brings Choice of Characters And Companions

New for Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage is the ability to choose among different characters to play as from the start while unlocking new classes for them, and animal companions that will join the crew. Every character class comes with its own starter deck and a unique ability card.

Animal companions also have unique ability cards that can be added to a player’s starter deck Combining these features will bring a vast variety of ways to make strategic choices.

Playing your cards right will make all the difference.

Cards can be collected, upgraded and fused to ultimately improve the deck and lead to overpowered combos. The game map can be explored freely so players can navigate between battles, islands, taverns, or trade cards at markets.

Collecting three identical cards means that they can be leveled up and changed accordingly with the strategy best suited for the deck.

Fabled Game Studio

Best known for the first Pirates Outlaws, the indie studio has also released Rogue AI Simulator, a strategy simulation where players help an AI with escaping from a research facility.