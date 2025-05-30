Skip to content
Home » PRESS RELEASE – Genre-Smashing “Pinballvania”, Pinball Spire, Flips Onto Nintendo Switch

PRESS RELEASE – Genre-Smashing “Pinballvania”, Pinball Spire, Flips Onto Nintendo Switch

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: May 30, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – Genre-Smashing “Pinballvania”, Pinball Spire, Flips Onto Nintendo Switch

May 30, 2025 – It’s time to flip, fire, and fight your way to the top: Pinball Spire is now available on Nintendo Switch. Developed by solo creator Tom Voros under the Apparition Games banner and published in partnership with indie.io, this unique genre mash-up is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Pinball Spire now makes its long-awaited console debut, bringing its high-speed, pinball-inspired gameplay to an even wider audience. Described by Polygon as “blending two of [their] favorite game genres: pinball and Metroidvania-style video games,” the game invites players into a mysterious vertical tower, where every room is a handcrafted challenge full of momentum-driven puzzles, flipper mechanics, hidden upgrades, and deadly hazards.

With its tight controls and unique hybrid design, Pinball Spire blends classic pinball physics with action-platformer traversal, giving players full agency over movement and momentum. The game challenges players to master precision flipper mechanics, explore handcrafted chambers packed with secrets, and battle bosses using a growing arsenal of mana-powered abilities. From lighting torches with your own flaming body to scanning layouts with the Scouter, every upgrade adds a new layer of vertical strategy.

Paired with a nostalgic, acoustic-tinged soundtrack by composer Starling Tan, the experience is a blend of old-school charm and modern indie creativity. Pinball Spire has captivated players across PAX East, Gamescom, and Tokyo Game Show, and now Nintendo Switch players can join the climb, whether they’re docked at home or flipping on the go.

About Apparition Games

Apparition Games is a one-person indie studio founded in 2011 and located in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. The studio’s mission is to develop creative, fun, and engaging games that offer players something a bit different than they’re used to.

About Starling Tan

The music for Pinball Spire was produced by Starling Tan, an Australian composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Canada, and is inspired by retro video game soundtracks with a modern twist. Starling’s style has been described as warm, expressive and emotive. Her compositional process involves drawing together different threads to tell a story through instrumentation, melodic motif and tone color.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

News stream