PEAK Rip-Off Game Replaced With Slightly Different Rip-Off

Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: August 7, 2025
PewStudio, the solo developer behind Roblox game CLIFF, promised to remove the game after it was branded by a PEAK developer as “rip-off slop.” Instead, PewStudio replaced it with RISE, which is still remarkably similar to PEAK, even down to the wording used to describe the game.

PEAK is a co-op climbing game that follows the survivors of a plane crash as they attempt to scale a mysterious mountain. RISE follows the survivors of a helicopter crash as they attempt to…climb the walls of a desert. “Can you reach the peak and make it out alive?” PewStudio asks, ignoring the fact that walls don’t have peaks.

In a recent Discord post about CLIFF, PewStudio said, “Upon the request of you and the creators of the games that inspired us, we have decided to shut down our game completely. We are developers who respect everyone’s rights.”

Wait a Minute

PewStudio, who is a Turkish game artist known online as GKN, posted in the studio’s Discord server on Aug. 7 an announcement about RISE, a “new game” that still incorporates the same kind of gameplay as CLIFF, and therefore PEAK. The previous Roblox link to the CLIFF game page still works but now automatically redirects to RISE. 

The balls on this dev, I tell you.

There’s also, still, a message from PewStudio thanking the developers of PEAK, and similar games, which begs the question as to whether PewStudio understands the meaning of plagiarism, or if they’re now openly trolling the other devs.

PEAK dev Aggro Crab, who created the game along with Landfall, called out CLIFF on X recently, but hasn’t yet commented on this new development. Roblox also hasn’t commented on its stance regarding games made with the software that clearly infringe on others’ licenses. This despite the fact Roblox now offers a legitimate License Manager with partnerships including Sega and Netflix.

