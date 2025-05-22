PRESS RELEASE – Pac-Man Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Shadow Labyrinth And Licensing News

May 22, 2025 – SHADOW LABYRINTH takes players on an epic journey on a hostile planet where dangers lurk everywhere, and where a mysterious yet recognizable companion named PUCK imparts familiar wisdom – to survive, they must explore this maze-filled world and consume everything around them to become the apex predator.

The title is slated for release on July 18, 2025, and is available now for pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC in Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions. It is also launching on Nintendo Switch 2, with digital pre-orders opening soon.

Taking on the role of a warrior named Swordsman No. 8, and accompanied by PUCK at every turn, players explore this vast world to discover powerful weapons and overcome formidable foes, along the way uncovering terrifying secrets about the planet and its inhabitants.

Throughout the game, SHADOW LABYRINTH weaves iconic PAC-MAN gameplay into the experience, with twisting corridors, pursuit-style mechanics, nostalgic sights and sounds, and one massive, memorable, and very familiar boss known as the G-HOST Bug. Like the original PAC-MAN, surviving the horrors of this labyrinthine world by consuming everything that stands in their way is the beating heart that will keep players alive.

SHADOW LABYRINTH features a rich universe and narrative that draws wider inspiration than just PAC-MAN, tapping into Bandai Namco’s broader library of beloved games from the arcade era. Between now and launch, Banda Namco is planning surprise reveals of the many inspirations behind this game, unveiling nods that are sure to evoke nostalgia in longtime gamers and open up the worlds and characters of legendary arcade IP to a new generation of players.

Anniversary Collaborations

In celebration of PAC-MAN’s 45th Anniversary, Bandai Namco Entertainment has teamed up with the OXO Video Game Museum to create a one-of-a-kind experience for PAC-MAN fans. This collaboration will feature a series of events and exhibitions in Madrid and Malaga, Spain, paying tribute to the ground-breaking game that changed the gaming industry and pop culture forever.

For those who love premium collectibles, Montegrappa offers a new high-quality pen inspired by the 80s PAC-MAN video game, bringing the playful spirit of the game into everyday life with a sleek and functional design.

Next up, Quoridor, the award-winning strategy game, introduces a new variant that beautifully blends the classic PAC-MAN video game elements with engaging board game mechanics.

Brio presents a brand-new version of its popular, classic LABYRINTH game, maintaining its traditional appeal while offering a fresh twist with a PAC-MAN Maze design.

Australian accessory label Glomesh has teamed up with the 80s arcade game icon to release a limited-edition collection. Featuring characters from the game recreated in classic 8-bit graphics, the designs are seamlessly integrated into Glomesh’s pixel-like mesh, with intricate hand-crafted details that add to the collection’s charm.

Later this year, Leblon Delienne, a French sculpture workshop, will unveil a series of artistic statues featuring beloved characters, blending meticulous craftsmanship with pop culture to create unique pieces for collectors and fans.

To wrap up collaborations, Little Lion Entertainment’s “PAC-MAN LIVE EXPERIENCE” – a life-sized, glowing maze that brings the virtual arcade world to life – recently won a Licensing International Excellence Award. This immersive attraction has already been a major success in Manchester and has now opened in Dubai this month, offering fans a completely new way to experience PAC-MAN.

