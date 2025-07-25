Pac-Man Atari Revealed, Plus Ghost-Themed Joysticks

Atari are really having a moment lately, between custom synths for industrial musicians and in-car games, and now it’s revealed a Pac-Man inspired version of its Atari 2600+ console. It’s a collaboration between Atari, PLAION REPLAI, and Bandai Namco, includes two Pac-Man games, and launches on October 31, 2025.

The Pac-Man Edition swaps out the 2600+ original black and brown for an exceptionally vibrant yellow, although the front has a black wood-like cover with illuminated ghosts. The joystick also features a Pac-Man logo and is wireless, and there are four other joysticks available, sold separately.

“The Atari 2600+ PAC-MAN Edition is more than just a console – it’s a tribute to the moment home gaming truly began,” said PLAION REPLAI’s Commercial Director, Ben Jones. “By reimagining the iconic hardware in Pac-Man’s unmistakable style, we’re celebrating the legacy of two cultural giants who helped define a generation of play. We’re proud to bring this collaboration to life for collectors, fans, and a whole new wave of retro gaming enthusiasts.”

Chomp Some Ghosts

The Atari 2600 was launched in 1977 and introduced an entire generation to video games, with its release game being Combat, a top-down shooter title that had two players control jets or tanks shooting at each other in simple arenas. Contrary to popular belief, the console didn’t include Pong at launch, but it was made available on the 2600 in 1977 after a successful run as an arcade game.

Pac-Man appeared on the console in 1982 and was also a port of an arcade version, but not the typical one every gamer pictures when they think of Pac-Man. The 2600 version uses a different maze layout and overall colors, and ghosts without predescribed personalities and names; in this version they’re all pale green and move randomly.

Believe it or not, but this is what Pac-Man looks like on an Atari 2600.

However, the core gameplay remains the same, and Atari even added in multiple game modes that allow players to change the speed of Pac-Man and things like how long ghosts stay blue after Pac-Man has chomped down on a power pill (called “wafers” in this version).

This is the version gamers get with the Pac-Man Edition, plus a new 7800 version – this is the true arcade-style version of the game, with the maze and ghosts, and even scoring method, working the way players expect.

Atari Plus

The Pac-Man Edition is a 2600+, a new version of the old console that allows for wireless controllers and compatibility with not just original 2600 cartridges, but 7800 ones, too. An Atari 2600+ appears in a custom synth made for Trent Reznor, and original games have been released as Recharged versions for drivers and passengers to play in cars.

The new art captures the spirit of the original 2600 game box, but updates it to reflect what gamers expect from Pac-Man.

The Pac-Man Edition is available to preorder now, and also comes with brand new game box art, and a manual, designed by original Pac-Man artist Hiro Kimura. The manual also includes an exclusive interview with Kimura and the programmer for Pac-Man 7800, Bob DeCrescenzo, along with additional art and stories about Pac-Man’s history on Atari.