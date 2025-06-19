Once Human Custom Servers Officially Launched

PRESS RELEASE – June 19, 2025 – NetEase Games is proud to announce the launch of Once Human’s Custom Server feature, allowing players to create their dedicated servers which can alter the gameplay significantly. Additionally, the Once Human Global Annual Version 2.0 Showcase has been announced for July 2, 2025, where plans for the game’s future will be revealed.

Once Human’s Custom Servers Will Let Players Shape The Game

Once Human officially launched its Custom Servers on June 18. These player-managed rental servers allow their founders to control the rules of the world, down to the gameplay itself. Once established, other players can join these worlds for unique adventures in the Once Human world.

Once Human’s Custom Server Features

The Custom Servers are an officially supported, independent server infrastructure that allows players to customize their iteration of the Once Human world, all while maintaining high-performance quality. These can be used to push the boundaries of the Once Human experience, such as transforming it into a cozy building experience or a brutal survival game where only the most skilled survive.

So, What Can The Once Human Custom Servers Change?

Comprehensive Parameter Customization – The Custom Server’s creator can alter numerous fundamental aspects of the Once Human experience. These include changing how weather patterns and day-night cycles function, character attributes, experience modifiers, resource respawn rates, and how quickly and easily buildings can be created and maintained.

Flexible Scenario Selection – It’s possible to switch between the official Once Human scenarios, including the PvE and PvP content, allowing the Custom Server to focus on specific types of gameplay. Additionally, mod support is planned for a future update, as well as scenarios that are intended explicitly for custom play.

Friend Collaboration System – The Custom Servers require unique invitation codes to join, allowing you to invite your friends or online pals for specific kinds of Once Human experiences. Servers can also be unlocked, allowing anyone to join.

Dedicated Server Management Panel – Anyone who creates a Once Human Custom Server will be granted GM privileges and given access to administrative tools. These allow you to moderate the players in the server and allocate permissions to other people.

Secure Infrastructure – The Custom Server data is kept separate from the official Once Human servers and is maintained by its backend infrastructure, ensuring the long-term security and reliability of this data.

How To Access Once Human’s Custom Servers

Anyone who wants to create a Custom Server in Once Human can do so via a dedicated in-game purchase page, where Custom Server subscriptions can be purchased. The pricing plans vary based on the user’s player capacity and server duration. Those who want to play in a Once Human Custom Server can do so via an invitation code provided by an owner or by joining an unlocked server, as these allow anyone to jump right in.

The Once Human Global Annual Version 2.0 Showcase Plans

The Once Human Global Annual Version 2.0 Showcase will be broadcast online on July 2, providing fans with an exciting preview of some amazing content planned for 2025 and 2026. Catch the Showcase on https://www.youtube.com/@oncehuman_official/streams

During the event, players will receive an exclusive look at the game’s roadmap, including the reveal of the next Scenario and updates on the newly-announced PvP spin-off, Once Human: Raidzone, which is currently open for pre-registration on the game’s official website ahead of its July launch.

The Showcase will also offer the development team an opportunity to reflect on the highlights of the past year, as well as announce new gameplay features, system enhancements, and community events. This Global Annual Version 2.0 Showcase promises to be one of the biggest Once Human events of the year, so join players from around the world to discover what’s in store for the game.

Once Human’s Annual Version 2.0 Pre-Registration With Exclusive Rewards Is Live

Pre-registration for Once Human’s Annual Version 2.0 is now live on the game’s official website. Those who sign up will have a chance to receive exclusive rewards, including a Graffiti T-Shirt cosmetic, an Annual Version 2.0 Avatar, 2 Butterfly’s Emissary Crates, and 1,500 Starchrom.

2025 has been a huge year for Once Human, with the launch of Custom Servers that give players the chance to tailor their gameplay experience as they see fit, as well as the game launching on mobile, allowing players to enter its world on the go via Android and iOS devices.

The Global Annual Version 2.0 Showcase will highlight all of the amazing things coming to Once Human in the future, so make sure to tune in on July 2 and follow the game’s social media posts to be kept up to date on all of the new content as it’s released.