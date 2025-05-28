Skip to content
Home » PRESS RELEASE – Old Skies Time Travel Adventure Available on Nintendo Switch

PRESS RELEASE – Old Skies Time Travel Adventure Available on Nintendo Switch

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson Editor-in-Chief
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: May 28, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – Old Skies Time Travel Adventure Available on Nintendo Switch

May 28, 2025 – History is up for grabs in Old Skies, now available for Nintendo Switch. This sci-fi time-travel adventure from Wadjet Eye Games came out for PC/Mac/Linux in April. Designed by Wadjet Eye’s founder, Dave Gilbert, Old Skies follows time traveler Fia Quinn on seven missions spanning 200 years in New York City.

Watch The Launch Trailer Here:

About Old Skies

Fia Quinn is a time traveler, accompanying clients of the ChronoZen Time Travel Agency on jumps to other eras to make sure they don’t rewrite important aspects of history. Some of these people are merely curious. Others have unresolved business. As long as they can pay for the trip, their motivations don’t matter to Quinn – until they do.

Jump with Quinn into seven time-travel cases spanning two centuries, from the speakeasies of Prohibition to the vicious gangs of the Gilded Age to the World Trade Center on Sept. 10, 2001. Solve temporal problems, survive paradoxes, and resolve the mistakes of the past, or die trying – as many times as it takes.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Jorgen Johansson

Editor-in-Chief

I have a solid background in journalism and a passion for videogames. As Editor-in-Chief of Eneba’s news team, my mission is to bring daily news articles, in-depth features, thought-provoking opinion pieces, and interviews that inform, inspire, and empower gamers of all backgrounds. Gaming is more than just entertainment – it’s a culture, a community, and a way of life.

Read these next:

Most searched