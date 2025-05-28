PRESS RELEASE – Old Skies Time Travel Adventure Available on Nintendo Switch

May 28, 2025 – History is up for grabs in Old Skies, now available for Nintendo Switch. This sci-fi time-travel adventure from Wadjet Eye Games came out for PC/Mac/Linux in April. Designed by Wadjet Eye’s founder, Dave Gilbert, Old Skies follows time traveler Fia Quinn on seven missions spanning 200 years in New York City.

Watch The Launch Trailer Here:

About Old Skies

Fia Quinn is a time traveler, accompanying clients of the ChronoZen Time Travel Agency on jumps to other eras to make sure they don’t rewrite important aspects of history. Some of these people are merely curious. Others have unresolved business. As long as they can pay for the trip, their motivations don’t matter to Quinn – until they do.

Jump with Quinn into seven time-travel cases spanning two centuries, from the speakeasies of Prohibition to the vicious gangs of the Gilded Age to the World Trade Center on Sept. 10, 2001. Solve temporal problems, survive paradoxes, and resolve the mistakes of the past, or die trying – as many times as it takes.