Obscure Arcade Games Find a New Home in Capcom Town; US Residents Welcome

Capcom’s digital theme park adds 15 free arcade classics like Street Fighter 2, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, and the rare Street Fighter 2010, playable in-browser.

Other features include a virtual theater with trailers, documentaries, and animation.

Current game lineup available until Nov. 1; upcoming titles include Mega Man 3 and Demon’s Crest.

Launched in June 2023 to celebrate 40 years of the company, Capcom Town is a “digital tourist attraction” that hosts game content. It recently received a facelift and 15 free arcade classics to celebrate, including Street Fighter 2, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, and some obscure titles. It’s also now available to gamers in the US.

The full list of free games also includes three Mega Man titles, three more Street Fighter games (including the relatively unknown spin-off Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight), Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Magic Sword, Final Fight, and two RPGs: Breath of Fire and Destiny of an Emperor. All games can be played for free in-browser after watching an advert.

“Capcom Town allows you to play games with either a keyboard or a controller,” the official X account posted as a reminder. “Just so you know…you can connect an external controller to your PC for local co-op,” it added.

Capcom Town is effectively a virtual theme park, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its fair share of thrills. Aside from the free games, it also includes a Theater with trailers for games and movies, plus full-length animation and behind-the-scenes documentary. At the time of writing, the Mega Man episode of Secret Level was available, as was Street Fighter IV: The Ties That Bind.

Like any other theme park, the majority of the locations in Capcom Town are just set-dressing; they act as easy-to-find links to properties and dedicated sites for Capcom entries like the Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and Monster Hunter franchises. Gamers might get a kick out of seeing little cartoon versions of characters from these games wandering around the town, though, such as Nemesis chasing Jill Valentine.

There are also a few weird things available via Capcom Town that US gamers can access, although they might not be fully available in the States. For example, there’s a link to Capcom Net Catcher Captore, which itself is an app that lets users control a real-life claw machine. What a time to be alive.

Anyone excited to get their hands on the sidescrolling curio Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight has until Nov. 1 to play this, and the other 14 classic games on Capcom Town, for free. After which, the lineup changes.

The site does give gamers a peek at what’s coming, though; the next batch of games include expected hits like Mega Man 3 through to two entries into the Demon’s Crest series: the titular game and Gargoyle Crest II. Some of these are listed as “Capcom ID Exclusive” but all this means is that players need to register, which is also free to do.