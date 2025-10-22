No Man’s Sky Gets Spooky Free Breach Update

Free “Breach” update sends No Man’s Sky players to spooky purple-star systems with eerie planets and entities.

New content includes salvageable corvette wrecks, the possibly-haunted Fireship Arcadia, “Infestations,” and gameplay tweaks.

Fans praise Hello Games for another free, high-quality update years after launch.

Event Horizon

No Man’s Sky players are in luck as the developer, Hello Games, has released a free update. It’s available now across all major platforms and sends gamers to a desolate and abandoned sector of space. As well as new spaceship parts, Breach includes quality of life tweaks and the chance to explore planets in the mysterious purple-star solar systems.

No Man’s Sky launched in 2016 to middling reviews as many critics and players found it didn’t live up to expectations. However, Hello Games and the lead dev Sean Murray regained player favor by rolling out a steady stream of free updates, with the last big one released just a month ago.

“It’s hard to believe it’s only been a little more than a month since our tiny No Man’s Sky team launched the super ambitious Voyagers update,” said Murray on the official No Man’s Sky site. “We spent over a year pouring a lot of love into it, so it has been incredible for the team to watch the reaction and see us hit our highest player numbers since launch.”

“The spooky Breach Expedition embraces the darker side of the universe and will also lure the bravest Travellers towards the ominous and exotic purple-star solar systems which players first glimpsed in Worlds Part II back in January. The planets in these systems are particularly foreboding with their deep, abyssal oceans, unearthly entities and the notoriously imposing and volatile gas giants.”

Supernova

Chief among the update’s new features are the new ship parts. The wreckage of corvettes can now be found and salvaged for snazzy new bits, including landing gear, shields, weapons, and connectors. Probably the most exciting addition is wedge-shaped modules that the game’s community has been requesting for a while, as these allow for even more complicated -and impressive – spaceship builds.

There’s also a creepy ghost ship to explore: the Fireship Arcadia, a huge empty space hulk drifting through the cosmos. Players can board it if they risk a lengthy space walk, and discover new parts as well as the story behind the ship’s abandonment.

Spaceman, I always wanted you to go into space, maaaaaannnn / Intergalactic Chriiiiiiist

Although neither the trailer nor No Man’s Sky site show it, Sean Murray has revealed on X that the Breach update also includes “Infestations,” although it’s up to players to discover what this might mean.

Other additions include new posters for the interior of spaceships, an Aeron Powershield that gives a corvette’s defence array a significant boost, and a bunch of base game tweaks. These include improved collision detection and snapping when in the Corvette Workshop, alongside the ability to apply a color palette to an entire corvette.

Sunshine

Fans have taken to social media to praise Murray and his team for yet another free update, with the regular influx of comments on X begging him to let people actually pay for more content.

“I cannot believe you guys are still putting out such good updates. Easily the best comeback story,” said ARGDlive.

“At this point you’re not going to stop releasing free updates until the heat death of the universe,” added Flirkyn.

“STOP GIVING ME FREE THINGS. LET ME GIVE YOU MONEY,” yelled VayaConDonos.