Nightmare Frontier Launches in Early Access, Bringing Tactical Dread to The Wild West

A new nightmare has arrived on the American frontier. Ice Code Games, the studio behind the award-winning Hard West 2 and Rogue Waters, has released Nightmare Frontier in Early Access. Players can now step into a 19th-century America where reality has collapsed under the weight of fear and unknown horrors stalk every shadow.

Nightmare Frontier is an innovative tactical extraction looter that blends turn-based strategy with roguelite risk and reward. Players command a band of survivors who must navigate a city overrun by Dreadweavers – terrifying creatures born from humanity’s deepest fears. Those terrified of spiders will encounter gunslinger arachnids, while fears of fire and other phobias manifest as deadly enemies throughout the corrupted cityscape.



“The connection between the attacking monsters and the fears each squad member holds puts the players’ courage to a test. With every step deeper into the Nightmare, the world grows harsher, and the stakes of every battle rise,” said IceCode Games CEO Mateusz Pilski in a press release.

The game challenges players to make difficult decisions at every turn. Venture deeper into the Nightmare’s heart for rarer loot and powerful upgrades or retreat with what you have before the world twists even further. The deeper players push, the stronger the Nightmare grows, shaping the battlefield with increasingly hostile anomalies and unpredictable phenomena.

Unique Features Promise Intense Tactical Action

Nightmare Frontier offers players a combat system that demands creative tactics. Familiar elements from Hard West 2 return, like the praised Bravado mechanic, alongside new ways to chain skills, push enemies across the map, and turn the environment into a weapon. Each raid is a high-stakes venture, with valuable items and Nightmare essence to find and upgrade.



Early Access includes four city districts, each filled with dangers and hidden secrets. Players can expect endless raids, facing up to thirteen manifestations of human fears. The storyline unravels the origins of the Nightmare and the terrifying Dreadweavers that haunt the streets.

Nightmare Frontier is here to stay according to the studio’s roadmap.

According to Pilski, community feedback from the demo has been key in shaping this release, and players are invited to help refine the game’s blend of tactical combat and extraction looter mechanics.



“Thanks to the community’s comments regarding the recent demo, we’re now heading into Early Access with the goal of creating something unique – together with our fans. Our blend of extraction looter gameplay and tactical turn-based strategy with roguelite elements is innovative, so every piece of feedback is extremely valuable,” he said.

Comparisons to Hard West 2 And Rogue Waters

Fans of Ice Code Games’ previous projects will find much to enjoy in Nightmare Frontier. The tactical depth and cinematic gunplay that made Hard West 2 an award winner are expanded here, combined with the creative melee combat seen in Rogue Waters. This new title pushes both systems further by adding the unpredictable chaos of a growing Nightmare that reacts to each player’s fears.

Blasting away enemies is really a blast!

Where Hard West 2 focused on supernatural cowboys and calculated shootouts, Nightmare Frontier ups the ante with constant tension and evolving threats. Rogue Waters introduced innovative close-quarters mechanics, which now complement Nightmare Frontier’s push-and-pull battlefield dynamics. This fusion creates a fresh take on tactical survival where each raid feels like a gamble with sanity and life itself.

Fight Against The Nightmare

Nightmare Frontier is now available in Early Access. Players eager to test their courage can also try the free demo to get a taste of the horrors ahead. With Ice Code Games’ proven expertise in tactical turn-based gameplay and a commitment to working alongside their community, Nightmare Frontier promises an unsettling, strategy-rich adventure into America’s darkest fears.