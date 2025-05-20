PRESS RELEASE – Nightmare Busters Rebirth Launches Kickstarter

May 20, 2025 – Pix’n Love Games and Aurora Game Studio are announcing the launch of the Nightmare Busters Rebirth Kickstarter campaign, starting on May 20, 2025 at 5:00 PM (CET).

The Explosive Return of a Run & Gun Classic

More than 30 years after its creation, Nightmare Busters, the legendary run & gun game canceled during the Super Nintendo era, is back in a completely reimagined and modernized version: Nightmare Busters Rebirth.

A Reinvented Classic

Inspired by the great names of arcade gaming, Nightmare Busters Rebirth immerses players in a stunning universe where the supernatural meets fast-paced action. Combining intense gameplay, energetic action, and graphics blending traditional and modern techniques, this 2D run’n gun will thrill fans of adrenaline-filled experiences on Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation, and PC.

Goodies!

A Community-backed Campaign For a Project Driven by Players

Born from deep reflection and an unconditional love for video games, Nightmare Busters Rebirth is powered by the Pix’n Love / Aurora Game Studio duo. Initiated in 2023, and bringing together a team of passionate creators, the project has grown significantly over two years of development.

With graphics and animations merging hand-drawn art with modern tools, Nightmare Busters Rebirth stands out visually and is now more ambitious than ever. To deliver the best and make Nightmare Busters Rebirth a future reference in the 2D run’n gun genre, Pix’n Love and Aurora Game Studio are launching their crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

Nightmare Busters is Also Back on Super Nintendo

Fans of the Super Nintendo and retro gaming, get ready to travel back to the 1990s with Nightmare Busters Ultimate Edition. The legendary run’n gun for the iconic 16-bit console returns in cartridge format, in a complete and fully optimized version, available exclusively during the Kickstarter campaign.

A true tribute to the original work and to all lovers of the Super Nintendo, Nightmare Busters gets a second life with a definitive edition including numerous improvements:

Multiple Critical Bugs Fixed

60Hz mode optimized for US and NTSC versions

50Hz mode optimized for the PAL version

Default stereo sound

New game modes

About Pix’n Love

Since 2007, Pix’n Love has been the first publishing house entirely dedicated to books about video game culture and history. After publishing over a hundred works on the subject and collaborating with many internationally renowned partners, Pix’n Love has expanded its passion by becoming a video game publisher under the Pix’n Love Games label (Garou – Mark of the Wolves, Metal Slug Anthology, Unruly Heroes, Windjammers 2, Young Souls, Sturmwind EX, Souldiers, Baldo, Have a Nice Death, Gravity Circuit, Jusant, Chants of Sennaar, etc.).

About Aurora Game Studio

Founded in 2016, Aurora Game Studio is a video game development studio (Nefasto’s Misadventure), a board game publisher (Hybris – Disordered Cosmos), and a provider of technical expertise and leadership for businesses.