New Trailer Revealed For MindsEye, From Former GTA Dev

MindsEye is a forthcoming third person game that combines sci-fi action with a GTA vibe, and proprietary game creation software so players can make their own MindsEye content. It’s the debut title from Build a Rocket Boy, the studio founded by former GTA (parts three to five) dev Leslie Benzies.

MindsEye is the name of an in-game implant that lets the player character, Jacob Diaz, control a drone. This opens up tactical gameplay options, including hacking enemy robots and accessing hard-to-reach areas. The game also includes a built-in feature that allows players to create levels, maps, and events for others to download and play.

“MIndsEye’s unique content delivery system, entered via portals in the campaign or at any time through the menu, enables access to the open world and a continuous, ever-expanding stream of new gameplay,” the studio said in a new trailer. “This is the home of infinite entertainment.”

Custom Content

When MindsEye was first announced there was a lot of confusion as to what it actually was, and how it worked. This was due in part to Build a Rocket Boy’s previous game-related project, EVERYWHERE. This is, or was, a development engine similar in principle to something like Roblox, in that you can make games within the game.

Confusingly, MindsEye taps into this software for its own additional content, heralded in the latest game trailer as something truly innovative and unique, but referred to as Build.MindsEye.

“For the first time ever, anyone can build their own MindsEye quality missions and games, thanks to our groundbreaking easy-to-use creation system,” the studio said. “We are granting you access to our assets and the superpower to make your own games.”

MindsEye’s in-game game engine will, apparently, turn us all into the Superman of game development.

Game devs, or even gamers who like to dabble in mods, will likely be rolling their eyes at such a grandiose statement, and for good reason. EVERYWHERE, and Build.MindsEye, are both WYSIWYG, drag-and-drop editors. This kind of “creation system” has been in use for years, including the TimeSplitters series (2000 – 2005) and Neverwinter Nights (2002).

Similar modern game engine and creation software includes Construct 3 and BuildBox, and of course Roblox. Mobile users have apps like HypeHype and Castle that also put the “superpower” of game development in their hands.

Big name engines like Unity, Unreal and Godot also allow for a certain degree of drag and drop, although to be fair there’s more of a learning curve with these.

EVERYWHERE is Nowhere

Making matters even more confusing is that EVERYWHERE was taken offline on May 13, 2025, with registered users receiving an email update that didn’t really clarify anything.

“As we advance into the next phase of our development plans, we are taking EVERYWHERE offline for a period of time to implement some technical advancements,” Build a Rocket Boy said in an email. “It also marks the conclusion of Builders Beta with a thank you to everyone who participated, contributed new worlds and content, and provided feedback that will significantly improve future versions.”

The initial version of EVERYWHERE – you can see the similarities with Build.MindsEye, especially in terms of the top menu.

“Builders” is the term given by the company to describe users of EVERYWHERE, and it appears a couple of times in the new, updated terms of service sent with the email. The first appearance explicitly links it with MindsEye, and also relates to in-game currency.

“You may spend Virtual Currencies solely within MindsEye and the Services (and any other Games or Services Build A Rocket Boy expressly permits) to acquire STAMPS and other Virtual Items, and other goods and services offered by Build A Rocket Boy or by Users who create content on MindsEye (“Builders”).”

There’s also a separate Builder Terms contract, but this only refers to the Creative System Toolkit (previously referred to in EVERYWHERE as ARCADIA), not EVERYWHERE or MindsEye.

Although Build a Rocket Boy’s wording in the email suggests EVERYWHERE is simply offline for maintenance, it’s readily apparent that the company used EVERYWHERE as a testing ground for Build.MindsEye and that it’s going to be discontinued, especially since everywhere.com now redirects to mindseye.game, the MindsEye site.

Loading the EVERYWHERE launcher from desktop now reveals a MindsEye image as it starts up.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with companies using one project as a test or basis for another, but in this case it is somewhat at odds with Build a Rocket Boy’s initial reveal and mission statement for EVERYWHERE in September 2023, which heavily promoted the idea that, first of all it would be free to use, and secondly, you could build whatever you want. Now, gamers will have to buy MindsEye to use it, and will only be able to make MindsEye content.

MindsEye: The Game

As for MindsEye as a game, Build a Rocket Boy hasn’t been shy in potentially overselling its impact, with the studio referring to it as featuring “dramatic new twists” that “explode onto your screen, with a variety of unique situations to solve.” Followed by footage of a QTE where the player has to perform CPR.

The official narrative showcases Jacob Diaz, an apparent mercenary with expert skills who exists outside the AI system that runs everything. Soon enough, Diaz realizes that this technological marvel may not have the best interests of humanity in mind and embarks on a mission to stop it.

The enemy robots as highlighted in the new MindsEye trailer.

As for whether the game can keep its borderline pretentious promises of offering “groundbreaking” software and whether the “innovative world of MindsEye” actually has anything innovative in it remains to be seen, but gamers can find out for themselves when it launches on June 10, 2025, across PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

It’s also worth noting that, according to the recent trailer, Build.MindsEye is only going to be available on PC, and that the game will launch with “Single Player Free Roam”, a horde mode, and two combat missions, strongly suggesting that Build a Rocket Boy is counting on players to make actual content for it.