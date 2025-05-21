Netflix is Making a Clash of Clans TV Series

Even though it has its own games division, Netflix is still looking at other studios’ work for content. The latest video game it’s turning into an animated series is Clash of Clans, the immensely popular multiplayer strategy game available on Android and iOS.

The game lets players build up armies and settlements while fighting other players’ armies, and incorporates elements of tower defense alongside base-building mechanics. It’s developed by Supercell and was first released in 2012, before being followed by Clash Royale in 2016.

“Currently in pre-production, the show will build on the beloved worlds of Supercell franchises Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, two of the biggest games of all time,” Netflix said in a news post on its official site. “The series will follow a determined but in-over-his-head Barbarian who must rally a band of misfits to defend their village and navigate the comically absurd politics of war.”

Celebrities up The Wazoo

Clash of Clans is arguably an ubiquitous title whenever anyone thinks of mobile games, thanks to a pervasive advertising campaign that stretches across mobile devices and TV, and includes famous actors like Chris Hemsworth and Liam Neeson.

The game has also seen a number of well-received animated shorts over the years. The director of these, Fletcher Moules, is working on the Netflix series as the showrunner. He’s being backed up by executive producer Ron Weiner (Silicon Valley, 30 Rock, Futurama, Arrested Development), with animation being handled by Vancouver-based ICON Creative Studio (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures, Batwheels, Monsters At Work).

“Clash has been a global gaming phenomenon for over a decade – filled with humor, action, and unforgettable characters perfect for an animated series adaptation,” John Derderian, Netflix’s Vice President of Animation, said in the news post.

“Working with the incredible team at Supercell, Fletcher Moules, and Ron Weiner, we’re bringing all the fun, chaos, and spirit of the world of Clash to life in a whole new way. We can’t wait for fans – old and new – to experience the mayhem.”

John Mondelli voices Barbarian in the existing animated shorts.

Although no voice actors have been officially linked with the new series yet, it stands to reason that, given Netflix’s prior games-turned-animation successes, Clash of Clans has attracted known talent. It’s currently in pre-production, so there should be more details forthcoming soon.

Video Game Animation

Animated shows based on video games have been a thing for years, stretching all the way back to 1982 with Hanna Barbera’s cartoon version of Pac-Man. The eighties saw a boom in these types of cartoons as the likes of Pole Position and Dragon’s Lair (both 1984) hit TV screens, with The Super Mario Super Show and Captain N: The Game Master capping the decade off in 1989.

Aside from winning an Emmy, Arcane is also notable for featuring a halfway decent Imagine Dragons song.

Other game-related cartoons have appeared to varying success, but it was arguably the League of Legends animated series, Arcane, that showed just how impressive a video game TV show could be. With a narrative that referenced the game but wasn’t reliant on it, and high production values, Arcane earned various awards including been the winner of the 2022 Primetime Emmy For Outstanding Animated Program.

Netflix is also the home to animated shows and movies based on Castlevania, Devil May Cry, and Resident Evil, plus Sonic Prime, The Cuphead Show!, and two animated Witcher titles. Clash of Clans doesn’t have a release date yet, but its developers are pleased it’s finally being made.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Netflix and this creative team to bring the world of Clash to life,” said Curtis Lelash, the head of film and TV at Supercell. “Think epic battles, immaculate Barbarian mustaches, and the kind of humor our players know and love. They’ve been asking for a Clash series forever, and we’re beyond excited to finally say: It’s happening.”