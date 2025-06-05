Skip to content
Home » Neon Highways Demo Now Live

Neon Highways Demo Now Live

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: June 5, 2025
Neon Highways Demo Now Live

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – The demo of Neon Highways is now available on PC.

Neon Highways is a tiny casual arcade racing game where you cruise endless neon highways in a world styled with retro-futuristic visuals and synthwave/retrowave sounds.

Developed by Flowbit Studio, an indie dev studio focused on casual games.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 0 / 5. Vote count: 0

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

News stream