PRESS RELEASE – Mr. Sleepy Man Comes to PC And Nintendo Switch in 2025

May 26, 2025 – Devin Santi, solo indie developer making Mr. Sleepy Man, a viral indie game that is a love letter to 3D platformers. Equal parts Halloween fever dream, rhythm-based chaos, and twisted bedtime story. The game follows one very sleepy guy as he rampages through Bedtime Town, wreaking havoc on its unsuspecting residents.

This past weekend, Mr. Sleepy Man debuted a brand-new trailer during the OTK Games Expo, revealing updated gameplay, finalized art, catchy tunes, and a release window confirming the game is coming to both PC and Nintendo Switch.

Key Features

One of a kind soundtrack composed, sung, and performed by the developer.

Chaos simulator gameplay. Your goal is to wreak havoc on the residents of bedtime town.

Immersive environments, disturbed characters, and terrified NPCs.

The Y’s are damped. Fluid character movement resulting in smooth 3D gameplay.

Interactivity is key. Mr. Sleepy Man can pick up and play with every item he finds. You’ll need to use the environment to your advantage if you want to create chaos and find every secret this game has to offer.

SLEEP BUTTON! Go to sleep at any time.

Following a standout showing at PAX 2024, millions of views across TikTok and Instagram Reels, and a soundtrack full of earworms, development is nearly done. Interested applicants to Bedtime Town can preview the game on PC now via the official demo.