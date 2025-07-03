MMORPG and Shooter Veterans Form Distinct Possibility Studios

PRESS RELEASE – July 3, 2025 – Distinct Possibility Studios has successfully raised over $30.5 million in funding led by Bitkraft and Brevan Howard Digital, with participation from the Tezos Foundation, Hashed, Delphi Ventures, Shima Capital, North Island Ventures, Decasonic, and others to launch their open-world persistent world shooter REAPER ACTUAL.

The new development studio was founded by former persistent world creators John Smedley, Matt Higby, Trammel Isaac, Michael Hunley, and Tammy McDonald. This team is known for some of the biggest MMOs and shooters ever created. Their new studio is dedicated to bringing their Open-World Persistent Shooter REAPER ACTUAL to life as their first game.

“We believe that often in games the magic happens at the intersection of two genres. We think Distinct Possibility Studios is a great example of this thesis. We see that magic happening with their Open-World Persistent Shooter REAPER ACTUAL which mixes the MMORPG and FPS genres in a truly unique way. We couldn’t be more excited than to back veterans of franchises like EverQuest, PlanetSide and H1Z1” – Carlos Pereira, General Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures.

Together, with a core team in their San Diego offices and co-developed with Big Moxi Games, one of LATAM’s premier studios, Distinct Possibility Studios plans to lead the next great generation of Open-World Persistent Shooters.

“Our studio has been working hard for two years on Reaper Actual. We like to make big games and our goal is to build a dynamic world where every battle matters. Our team is excited to show what we have built to the fans who have been with us for decades.” – John Smedley, CEO Distinct Possibility Studios.

The version available from reaperactual.com will allow players to access an optional Web3 marketplace to buy and sell items they obtain in the game like gun skins, new Reaper skins, bases, and rare items they craft. This Web3 marketplace also allows players to make these same items and sell them to each other. Distinct Possibility Studios has selected the Etherlink blockchain for the Web3 portions of the game.

About BITKRAFT Ventures

BITKRAFT Ventures is a global investment platform at the intersection of games, immersive technology, Web3, and AI. With over $1B in assets under management and more than 130 portfolio companies, BITKRAFT is built by founders for founders. The firm leverages deep domain expertise, a decentralized global presence, and institutional-grade infrastructure to back visionary teams building in interactive media and adjacent verticals. BITKRAFT’s core belief is that gaming is not just the largest entertainment sector – it is a catalyst for consumer and technology innovation and a blueprint for the future of digital experiences.

About Distinct Possibility Studios

With a commitment to pushing boundaries and reimagining online combat, the studio has built a world where persistence, progression, and players collide. Their first title, REAPER ACTUAL, offers a brutal, ever-evolving FPS experience where strategy matters. Every in game choice echoes across the living battlefield. Distinct Possibility Studios aims to build a game which highlights the best of MMOs into a persistent world shooter experience.